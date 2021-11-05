all points to be clarified

The kidnapping of Cleo Smith is a detective story. There are still many aspects to clarify about the case of the 4-year-old girl who disappeared from the campsite where she went on holiday with her family and was freed after eighteen days of frantic searching. It remains to be seen how and why the child was kidnapped and kidnapped for 18 days. For two weeks the police followed dozens and dozens of leads, until they suddenly found the right one that led the agents to the home of Carnavor, a town 900 km north of Perth, where the child was found closed. key-closed. 36-year-old Australian Terence Darrell Kelly, known as Terry, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping the child and charged with various charges. He briefly appeared before the judge yesterday and is expected to remain in custody until December 6.

He would have acted alone and has no acquaintance with Cleo Smith’s family. Terry lived next to the little girl’s family: she said she had children, but that wasn’t true. He was spotted because he was buying diapers at the Carnarvon supermarket. Neighbors define him as a “very quiet” person who loved “being on his own”. Cleo was found in a room, sitting on a bed and surrounded by several toys. Kelly is a collector of dolls: he was obsessed with them, he had shelves full of them at home. His favorites were the Bratz. “I love taking my dolls for a ride in the car,” wrote Kelly in a post on Facebook a year ago, portrayed in a car, in a tank top, with a doll on her lap. “I like to comb their hair and take a selfie.” “There is nothing better than relaxing at home with my Bratz,” he wrote another time. According to the Australian press, she was rumored to have several children, but there is nothing true. And they paint him as a man with severe psychic disorders. In court he appeared barefoot, in a stupor. Cleo would not have suffered violence. But for the psychological damage it will be necessary to wait for the talks with the psychologists.

How did he kidnap the little girl? Living only a seven-minute drive from the Smith family, he had probably noticed the little girl. But how did he follow them without being noticed to the campsite 70 kilometers away, where he then took it in the middle of the night, unzipping the tent adjacent to the one of the parents where the child was sleeping. One of Kelly’s social media accounts followed the profile of Cleo’s mother, Ellie Smith, from whom she asked for help after her baby disappeared. Just the analysis of the many social profiles of the man could bring new useful elements to the investigation. Now the reward of one million dollars promised for information useful for the discovery could go to Henry Dodd Dodd, the man who noticing a purchase of diapers allowed the turning point. The agents did not hold back tears of joy: events of this kind rarely have a happy ending. Cleo led to one of the largest police deployments in the country’s recent history.

Investigators believe the man acted alone. But it will take time to investigate. Law enforcement officers called on businesses and individuals in the area where Kelly lived to provide them with CCTV footage between October 15 and November 2, the day of discovery and release. It is not known whether Cleo stayed in that house for the full 18 days of the nightmare. Meanwhile, as he says today Republic, it is inevitable to think of the parents of Madeleine McCann, the three-year-old English girl who disappeared in Portugal in 2007. “We”, they said at the announcement of Cleo’s discovery, “we still hope”.

