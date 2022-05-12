All set for the classic! Motagua and Olimpia arrive at the National Stadium prior to the first leg semi

2022-05-11

– Welcome to the minute by minute of Motagua vs Olimpia in Tegucigalpa –

5:15 PM: Marvin “El Chelito” Martínez, Reinieri Ramírez, Olman “Tuanis” López (Motagua goalkeeper and assistant coach) and Rony Ávila, members of the teams, share in the dressing rooms prior to the derby.

5:00 PM: Installed already from the National Stadium! The capital clubs make their top prior to the first leg semifinal of Clausura 2022.

POSSIBLE LINEUPS:

Motagua: Marlon Licona, Denil Maldonado, Marcelo Pereira, Marcelo Santos, Héctor Castellanos, Wesly Decas, Jesse Moncada, Juan Delgado, Jonathan Nuñez, Iván “Chino” López, and Roberto Moreira.

Olympia: Edrick Menjívar, Johnny Leveron, Jonathan Paz, José García, Félix Crisanto, Patón Mejía, Boniek García, Edwin Rodríguez, José Pinto, Chirinos and Arboleda.

who transmits: TVC and Tigo Sports

Stadium: National Chelato Uclés

Time: 7:00 p.m.

– THE PREVIOUS –

As if they were two boxers who go up to the ring with their strategy, Eagles and Lions step on the green lawn of the legendary capital colossus to settle the first pulse towards the final.

Starting at 7:00 tonight, Saíd Martínez’s whistle will open the curtain on the first leg of the semifinal and will unleash one of the most rivalry duels in the history of national football.

Both Pablo Lavallén’s team and Hernán la Tota Medina’s team have enough dynamite to blow up throats in the National Stadium and thus put on track his passage to the fight for the scepter.

“Motagua is a solid team, it has incorporated more play since the arrival of Hernán Medina, with players who are in a good moment, like Iván López and Jessé Moncada; always the danger of the aerial game with Maldonado and Moreira”, warned Lavallén.

And the Argentine coach of the Merengues is right. Precisely one of the blue weapons is the game from above. While Albo only scored two header goals, Mimado scored seven headed goals and four of those were from Paraguayan Roberto.