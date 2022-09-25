All the details of the broadcast of ‘The Predator’ by Mega Cine 5 | Films

Samantha Coiffer

What time will it happen and the movies that accompany it on Sunday, September 25

At Channel 5 we know that you like to live with emotions on the edge, so next Sunday, September 25, we have a Mega Cinema accompanied by creatures from another planet in our programming.

What movies are shown on Sunday on Channel 5?

We start with the transmission of ‘War of the Worlds’ at 15:00 pm with Tom Cruise and Dakota Fanning, in which an invasion of tripoid aliens will try to destroy humanity.

We continue with ‘Terminator Genisys’ at 17:30 pm, film of the successful franchise with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Emilia Clarke, in which Kyle Resse travels back in time to protect Sarah Connor, but nothing will turn out as expected when the timeline is affected.

Later we continue warming up engines with the transmission of ‘Alien vs Predator’ at 8:15 p.m., in which whoever wins, we lose.

And we close the night with a flourish and full adrenaline with the grand premiere of ‘The predator’ at 22:15 pm, in which we will see a group of ex-soldiers face the most powerful hunters in the universe, who have altered their DNA with that of other species, becoming more deadly.

Will you manage to survive? We will wait for you!