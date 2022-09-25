Entertainment

All the details of the broadcast of ‘The Predator’ by Mega Cine 5 | Films

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

Samantha CoifferSeptember 21, 2022 – 10:58

What time will it happen and the movies that accompany it on Sunday, September 25

Install

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster

At Channel 5 we know that you like to live with emotions on the edge, so next Sunday, September 25, we have a Mega Cinema accompanied by creatures from another planet in our programming.

What movies are shown on Sunday on Channel 5?

We start with the transmission of ‘War of the Worlds’ at 15:00 pm with Tom Cruise and Dakota Fanning, in which an invasion of tripoid aliens will try to destroy humanity.

We continue with ‘Terminator Genisys’ at 17:30 pm, film of the successful franchise with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Emilia Clarke, in which Kyle Resse travels back in time to protect Sarah Connor, but nothing will turn out as expected when the timeline is affected.

Later we continue warming up engines with the transmission of ‘Alien vs Predator’ at 8:15 p.m., in which whoever wins, we lose.

And we close the night with a flourish and full adrenaline with the grand premiere of ‘The predator’ at 22:15 pm, in which we will see a group of ex-soldiers face the most powerful hunters in the universe, who have altered their DNA with that of other species, becoming more deadly.

Will you manage to survive? We will wait for you!

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

Related Articles

Viola Davis shows her warrior soul with “The Woman King”

8 mins ago

“Extras did a 69 for 12 hours”: Milly Alcock returns to a shocking scene from House of the Dragon

9 mins ago

the unpublished photos of his early years

19 mins ago

Beyoncé, Kanye West and Bruno Mars look into it

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button