All the movies you must see to understand ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

With Isla Nublar and Jurassic Park destroyed, Maisie Lockwood, Owen Grady and Claire Dearing return for a new adventure, but a little more tense than the others.

Chris Pratt (Owen), Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire) and isabella sermon (Maissie) They return to star in ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’. Although this time we will learn part of the history of the rest of the films. Deadly predatory dinos also appear in this new filmexcept that now in areas surrounding cities around the world. We will probably see one or another coming out of the fog and in the middle of the road. Now it will show “a world where interaction with these animals is unlikely, but possible“, at least so indicated, Colin Trevorrow, his screenwriter. And since we don’t want ‘spoil you’ nothing, the only thing we will do is make you a brief summary of all the movies you should see, prior to the most recent Get your popcorn ready and get comfortable!

‘Jurassic Park’ (1993)

a billionaire man named John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) carry out one of his greater dreams “clone dinosaurs”. To create like this, a theme park within an island. But, shortly before opening the park to the public, invites a couple of scientists to the projectas well as a mathematician. This group should check the functionality of said habitat and animals. Unfortunately for you, the security system is flawed and everything starts to spiral out of control as soon as the dinosaurs get away. Reason that puts the life of the group in danger. Will they all be saved?

‘The Lost World: Jurassic Park’ (1997)

In this second installment the wealthy hammond and creator of the park, calls back the physicist and expert, Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum). This time its mission will be to supervise, review and carry out the creation of a new park and of course, with new dinosaur prototypes Will he achieve his goal?

‘Jurassic Park 3’ (2001)

Eight years after Alan Grant (Sam Neil) has moved away from the terrible events that occurred during his visit to Jurassic Park, he decides to returnsince his salary as a teacher does not give him what he needs to live.

This time, your goal will be to guide a wealthy couple through the parksupposedly for an air tour. Nevertheless, everything gets complicated, when the couple surprises him by landing on the spotto search for his son, who has been missing for several weeks.

Grant is confronted again with the worst nightmare of his life years ago.having to survive hundreds of predators on the loose.

‘Jurassic World’ (2015)

After 22 years of Jurassic Park, Isla Nubla now has a park thematic with more real dinosaurs and cloned, its name Jurassic World.

But millionaire Hammond suffers a corporate decline and in order not to have losses, they decide to create a new attraction so as not to lose visitors. But this will get out of control and result in something horrible.

Fortunately Owen (Chris Pratt), one of the workers will always have a ‘trick up his sleeve’, thanks to his expertise with dinosaurs. The hard part will be running in the heels of Miss Claire Dearing (Bryce DallasHoward).

‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ (2018)

After more than 4 years of the dinosaurs destroying the park and resort. Isla Nublar is completely abandoned by humans, while the animals that inhabit it try to survive.

But the volcano near the island intends to wake up and kill the dinos, Owen and Claire decide to return together with a rescue team., for try to save most species. Among them the favorite ‘Blue’.

Such an adventure could endanger the entire Earth and roll back an order not seen since prehistoric times.

‘Battle at Big Rock’ (2019)

A little short film will serve as a ‘preview’ for the final filmin other words, will show us part of how dinosaurs live in the last saga.

In this history you can see how dinosaurs ‘run wild’ in Big Rock Park. Ian Malcolm even claims that ‘The fallen kingdom’ is the new world that humans must get used to living in, a situation that the family of the short stars in.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow and starring Andre Holland (Moonlight’) and Natalie Martinez Did you have any idea it existed?

