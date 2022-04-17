All the premieres of movies and series on Prime Video, Disney +, Movistar + and Filmin in the week of April 18 to 24 – News series

‘The Dropout: The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes’, the sixth season of ‘Better Call Saul’ and the Spanish ‘Best Days’, the most anticipated premieres.

We say goodbye to Easter and welcome a new week of April in which a good handful of new titles arrive on the different streaming platforms.

Prime Video bets on the new original Spanish series starring Blanca Portillo, Better dayswhile on Disney + we will see the highly anticipated debut The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes which has just come to an end in its original broadcast in the US. Likewise, this week the premiere of the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul with a double episode on Movistar + and just 24 hours after its debut on the other side of the puddle

But there is much more.

You can take note below all the premieres of movies and series on Prime Video, Disney +, Movistar + and Filmin in the week of April 18 to 24.

PRIME VIDEO





-SERIES-

Better days

Directed by Alejo Flah, Arantxa Echevarría and Jota Linares, Better days is the story of five very different characters who are part of the same group therapy. All of them are fathers and mothers who face the tragic loss of their partners and are in the process of overcoming it in order to continue with their lives and move their families forward. Facing them is Doctor Laforet, a peculiar doctor played by Blanca Portillo who carries out unusual methods and who also has her own secret.



Premiere: April 22

Arifureta Shokugyou from Sekai Saikyou

The new anime series that joins the catalog of Amazon’s streaming platform this week is called Arifureta Shokugyou from Sekai Saikyou has three years of experience and two seasons behind him and tells the story of a teenage otaku whose life without too many emotions changes overnight when he and his entire class are pushed into a fantasy world in which they have the mission to save the world.

Premiere: April 22

In the Court of the Little Prince

Premiere: April 22

-FILMS-

Respect

Biopic film about Aretha Franklin in which Jennifer Hudson is in charge of giving life to the well-known “Queen of Soul”. The film, directed by Liesl Tommy, traces the soul, R&B and gospel singer from her beginnings as a child prodigy in a church choir to becoming an international star. An exciting journey full of ups and downs and a tireless fight until victory.

Premiere: April 24

MOVISTAR+





-SERIES-

Better Call Saul – Season 6

Not long ago it was announced that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are returning as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, so it seems that we have more than enough reasons to look forward to the premiere of what will be the last season of the ‘spin-off’ of breaking bad starring Bob Odenkirk. In it, Jimmy McGill will complete the transition from him to the unforgettable lawyer we met in the original under the identity of Saul Goodman.

Premiere: April 19th

-FILMS-

Benedetta

Franco-Dutch historical drama with Paul Verhoeven at the wheel and based on the homonymous novel by Judith C. Brown of which it is an adaptation. In it, Virigine Efira gives life to Benedetta Carlini, a seventeenth-century Italian nun whose tranquility in the convent is disturbed by a series of religious and erotic visions that ultimately lead her to start a romantic relationship with another of the nuns with whom she lives. share your day to day.

Premiere: April 22

Premiere: April 19th

Premiere: April 19th

Premiere: April 23rd



Disney+





-SERIES-

The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes

It has already been released in the United States, where it finished airing a few weeks ago, and its reception has been exceptional. Developed by Elizabeth Meriwether and with Amanda Seyfried in the title role, The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes It is the true story of what one day was the youngest billionaire businesswoman, owner of a company that develops new technologies applied to the world of health. A journey that began at the top and ended in the worst of ways, when her actions put millions of patients at risk and she ends up facing jail time.

Premiere: April 20th

Premiere: April 20th

the last man on earth

Premiere: April 20th

Premiere: April 20th

Duck adventures – Season 2

Premiere: April 20th

-FILMS-

Le Mans 66



It was released in theaters in 2019, but this biographical drama directed by James Mangold in which Matt Damon and Chrstian Bale play automobile designer Carroll Shelby and engineer Ken Miles stands out among this week’s movie premieres on Disney+. It’s the ’60s and they’re both willing to fight against the establishment to bring forth an incredible racing car.

Premiere: April 22

Premiere: April 22

A madman is on the loose in Hollywood

Premiere: April 22

FILMIN





-SERIES-

Guilt

And a new British crime thriller opens this week on Filmin. Guilt, from the year 2019 and with two seasons behind them, is the story of two brothers after having committed a crime that they thought they had gotten away with, they realize that they can’t even trust themselves. And it is that, both have a single and important objective: to save themselves from jail.

Premiere: April 19th

-FILMS-

Premiere: April 22

Premiere: April 22

