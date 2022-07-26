all the selected films of the Venice Film Festival 2022

The Venice International Film Festival is one of the most prestigious in the world, along with Cannes, and its 79th edition will be held soon, specifically from August 31 to September 10. During the morning of this Tuesday, the official social networks published all the films that will make up the official competition for the Golden Lion, which Jane Campion took in 2021 for The Power of the Dog. Check out the full list!

When mentioning outstanding titles, one of the first to be named is Blondethe biopic directed by Andrew Dominik about Marilyn Monroe, played by Ana de Armas, which will be seen on Netflix from September 23. The film will boldly reimagine the life of one of the most enduring icons in Hollywood history, from his volatile childhood, through his rise to stardom and his romantic entanglements.

On the other hand, it also highlights Don’t Worry Darlingthe next project in charge of Olivia Wilde with Harry Styles and Florence Pugh as protagonists that will hit theaters on September 23. It is a psychological thriller centered around Alice and Jack, a happy young couple living in a seemingly perfect community called Victoria during the 1950s, created and financed by the mysterious company Jack works for. As her curiosity about the nature of her husband consumes her, Alice slowly becomes aware of the imperfections of the community and wonders what they are doing there.

On the other hand, in Latin America we have great candidates in the fight for the Golden Lion. Argentina 1985, the next film by Santiago Miter and starring Ricardo Darín about the story of the prosecutors who investigated and prosecuted the members of the 1976 military dictatorship, was selected in the competition. In the same way, Bardo (or false chronicle of a few truths)the new of Alejandro G. Inarrituwill also be formally presented at the Venice Film Festival along with an extensive list. Review all the movies!

+Official competition of Venice 2022

-White Noise (Noah Baumbach, with Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig) – USA – Opening film

-Il signiore delle formiche (Gianni Amelio) – Italy

-The Whale (Darren Aronofsky, with Brendan Fraser) – USA

-L’immensità (Emanuele Crialese, with Penelope Cruz) – Italy

-Saint Omer (Alice Diop) – France

-Blonde (Andrew Dominik, with Ana de Armas and Adrien Brody) – USA.

-Tár (Todd Field, with Cate Blanchett, Noémie Merlant and Nina Hoss) – USA.

-Love Life (Kōji Fukada) – Japan

-Bardo, false chronicle of a few truths (Alejandro González Iñárritu, with Daniel Giménez Cacho) – Mexico

-Athena (Romain Gavras, written and produced by Ladj Ly) – France

-Bones and All (Luca Guadagnino, with Taylor Russel, Thimothée Chalamet and Mark Rylance) – USA.

-The Eternal Daughter (Joanna Hogg, with Tilda Swinton) – UK

-Beyond the Wall (Vahid Jalilvand) – Iran

-The Bansheed of Inisherin (Martin McDonagh, with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson) – UK, USA.

-Chiara (Susanna Nicchiarelli) – Italy

-Monica (Andrea Pallaoro, with Trace Lysette and Patricia Clarkson) – Italy

-Khers Nist (No Bears) (Jafar Panahi) – Iran

-All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Laura Poitras) (Documentary) – USA

-Un couple (A Couple) (Frederick Wiseman, with Nathalie Boutefeu) – USA

-The Son (Florian Zeller, with Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern and Vanessa Kirby) – UK

-Les miens (Our Ties) (Roschdy Zem) – France

-Les enfants des autres (Rebecca Zlotowski, with Virginie Efire and Roschdy Zem) – France

-Argentina, 1985 (Santiago Mitre, with Ricardo Darín and Peter Lanzani) – Argentina, USA.

+Out of competition

-The Hanging Sun (Francesco Carrozzini) – Italy Closing Film

-Kapag wala nang mga alon (When the Waves are Gone) (Lav Diaz) – Philippines, France, Portugal, Denmark

-Living (Oliver Hermanus, with Bill Nighy) – UK

-Dead for a Dollar (Walter Hill, with Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe) – USA.

-Call of God (Kim Ki-duk) (Posthumous Film) – South Korea

-Dreamin’ Wild (Bill Pohlad, with Casey Affleck, Noah Jupe and Zooey Deschanel) – USA.

-Master Gardener (Paul Schrader, with Joel Edgerton, Sigourney Weaver) USA.

-Siccitá (Paolo Virzì) – USA

-Pearl (Ti West, with Mia Goth) – USA

-Don’t Worry Darling (Olivia Wilde, with Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine) – USA

+Out of competition: Documentaries

-Look at Me (Sally Potter, with Javier Bardem and Chris Rock) (Short Film) – USA

-Waitress (Lucrecia Martel) (Short Film) – Argentina

+Out of competition: Documentaries

-Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom (Evgeny Afineevsky) – Ukraine

-The Matchmaker (Benedetta Argentieri) – Italy

-Gli ultimi giorni dell’umanità (Enrico Ghezzi, Alessandro Gagliardo) – Italy

-A Compassionate Spy (Steve James) – USA

-Music for Black Pigeons (Jorgen Leth, Andreas Koefoed) – Denmark

-The kyiv Trial (Sergei Loznitsa) – Ukraine, Netherlands

-In viaggio (Gianfranco Rosi) – Italy

-Bobi Wine Ghetto President (Christopher Sharp, Moses Bwayo) – USA

-Nuclear (Oliver Stone) – USA

+Out of competition: Series

-The Kingdom Exodus” (Episodes 1-5), Lars Von Trier (Denmark)

-Copenhagen Cowboy” (Episodes 1-6), Nicholas Winding Refn (Denmark)

+Orizzonti Competition

-“Princess,” Roberto De Paolis (Italy) – Opening Movie

-“Victim,” Michal Blasko (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)

-“On The Fringe,” Juan Diego Botto (Spain)

-“Trenque Lauquen,” Laura Citarella (Argentina, Germany)

-“Vera,” Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel (Austria)

-“Innocence,” Guy Davidi (Denmark, Israel, Finland, Iceland) – Documentary

-“Blanquita,” Fernando Guzzoni (Chile, Mexico)

-“For My Country,” Rachid Hami (France)

-“A Man,” Key Ishikawa (Japan)

-“Bread and Salt,” Damian Kocur (Poland)

-“Luxembourg, Luxembourg,” Antonio Lukich (Ukraine)

-“Ti Mangio il Cuore,” Pippo Mezzapesa (Italy)

-“To The North,” Mihai Mincan (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)

-“Autobiography,” Makbul Mubarak (France, Germany, Qatar)

-“The Sitting Duck,” Jean-Paul Salomé (France)

-“World War III,” Houman Seyiedi (Iran)

-“The Happiest Man in the World,” Teona Strugar Mitevska (Bosnia, Belgium, Denmark)

-“The Bride,” Sergio Trefaut (Portugal)

+Orizzonti Extra

-“Origin of Evil,” Sébastien Marnier

-“Hanging Gardens,” Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji

-“Amanda,” Carolina Cavalli

-“Red Shoes,” Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser

-“Nezouh,” Soudade Kaadan

-“Notte Fantasma,” Fulvio Risuleo

-“Without Her,” Arian Vazirdaftari

-“Valeria Is Getting Married,” Michael Vinik

-“Goliath,” Adilkhan Yerzhanov