“All they do is offer me superhero films, and sooner or later …”

During a recent interview with ComicBook colleagues, the star Alexandra Daddario has revealed that she is very close to the world of cine-comics and gods superhero movie, and that sooner or later he will surely star in one of these big new Hollywood productions.

The actress, known to the general public for the saga of Percy Jackson, San Andreas, Baywatch and the first season of True Detective, revealed that he had had some business phone calls with important personalities from the world of cinecomics, although to date he has no concrete offer on his desk.

“I would love to be a part of one of those films, of course. But out of habit I don’t focus too much on fantasies: if something makes sense and fits what I’m looking for, great, but I generally don’t waste time not thinking about roles I don’t have yet, or for which I don’t have to audition. I just take things as they come, so at the moment I don’t have a specific character obsessing me and I’m dying to play. I’ll start thinking about it and getting passionate when an offer is made to me.“

Very practical and direct words those of the actress, who did not bring up neither Marvel Studios neither DC Films, maintaining the right not to reveal the identity of its telephone interlocutors. If the choice were up to you, what role would you entrust to it? Let us know in the comments!

