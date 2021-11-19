Alleanza Assicurazioni, WSalute is born for a more accessible healthcare

(Teleborsa) – The pandemic of COVID-19, in our country has accelerated the trend of growth of the perception of risk and the attention of Italians towards their own health, so much so that for 80% of them it has become the absolute priority. At the same time, the need to protect one’s own health and that of loved ones has also grown and out-of-pocket expenditure, that is to say, the expense paid by the citizen, has increased. In fact, private healthcare spending in 2021 will amount to 35 billion estimated to grow. The main strategy for 33% of Italians – to cope with out-of-pocket expenses – is the accumulation of liquidity1 and in 2021 the insurance premiums for health goods and assets will weigh only 1.1% of GDP against the average European by 2.8% (Germany 2.8%, France 2.7%, Spain 2.3%) 2.

In this new scenario, Insurance Alliance continues its growth path that has made it a reference point for Italian families for savings, investment, pension and protection with a significant growth, in terms of total premium income, reaching premium income of € 4.6 billion in September 2021, registering + 13% compared to the same period of the previous year. Protection premium income also increased, reaching 202 million euros in September 2021, + 35% compared to the same period of the previous year. Today Alleanza accelerates further in the Protection segment by launching the innovative offer WShealth based on more prevention, assistance and care to make health more accessible to all.

WSalute provides Italian families with a concierge, i.e. a dedicated health consultant who helps them in finding and choosing the best facilities best suited to their specific needs and accompanies them in booking visits and exams quickly and easily. There are about 2,500 medical structures and 8,500 dental centers to which families who choose WSalute can turn to; structures selected by Generals Welion and spread throughout Italy. These also include Humanitas, the European Institute of Oncology, the San Donato Group and the Gemelli Hospital.

The exclusive WSalute card also allows customers to access a Teleconsultation available seven days a week, to an annual preventive check-up (e.g. Covid cases, pain, nausea, headache, fever, etc.), to a transport service in case of need for support in moving to and from the center affiliated doctor, and integrated post-hospitalization home care with specialized personnel. Also, in case of hospitalization, surgery and examinations diagnostic to high specialization (e.g. Caesarean section, bypass surgery, coronography, magnetic resonance imaging), the client will not have to anticipate any expenses. Alleanza’s new WSalute investment solution combines prevention, assistance and treatment for more accessible healthcare and is part of the Health & Welfare model for families and businesses of Generali Country Italy.

Marco Sesana, Country Manager & CEO of Generali Italia and Global Business Lines, declared: “Our future is in Health: this is one of the lessons of Covid-19. Prevention, healthy and active lifestyles, the best treatments must be accessible and within everyone’s reach. With experience, innovative strength and an international vision, we are ready to help families and businesses look to tomorrow with renewed enthusiasm and optimism, through new, concrete and innovative solutions for health and well-being. We have developed a unique, complete and technological Health & Welfare model for a positive social impact on the country, which today is enriched with the innovative offer of Alleanza. In fact, Alleanza has always grown alongside Italian families, first of all catching the signals coming from the market and from the socio-economic context. Today, once again, it has moved in this direction to offer the best advice to its 2 million customers ”.

David I will pass, CEO of Alleanza Assicurazioni stated: “Over the last 5 years, Alleanza has recorded constant growth thanks to the digitization of the network, innovation in the offer and an increase in the satisfaction index of our customers. Strengthened by the excellent results obtained in the Life and Non-Life Protection area, we want to reaffirm our role as insurer also in an area deeply felt by people, that of health protection, which is taking on growing social importance. This is why “WSalute” was born: we want to make the protection of health and well-being accessible and within reach, thanks to the widespread presence of our network combined with access to a network of high quality health facilities throughout the national territory. We therefore want to continue to do our part alongside our customers and communities, because we are convinced, today more than ever, that private health and public health are complementary and can become an added value for Italian families and a development factor in the sector. insurance “.

(Photo: © Vittaya Sinlapasart / 123RF)