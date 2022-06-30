Almost 200,000 people died in 2021 in Cuba, the highest number in more than half a century

After reporting just 8,529 deaths from Covid-19 between 2020 and the present moment and systematically hiding the serious exodus that Cuba is experiencing, The falsification of reality by the island’s authorities was exposed after the first reports of the Statistical Yearbook were released. which collects the figures between January and December 2021.

In the section of the document dedicated to Population and prepared by the state National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI), it is noteworthy that During the previous year, 167,645 deaths were registered, while the total population fell by 68,380 people.

Although as of 2015 the decrease in the number of inhabitants has been sustained, something attributed above all to the lower birth rate, the 2021 downward curve is about 7% per 1,000 people.

In numbers, this means that While the country closed 2020 with 11,181,595 inhabitants, at the end of 2021 there were 11,113,215.

Such figures could be even higher, if one takes into account that since November 2021 an exodus began that until last May had brought more than 140,000 Cubans to the United States alone, in what it qualifies as the largest migratory wave of the last half century in the island.

The average number of deaths in Cuba during the past five years was 106,813 peopleremaining stable with maximum variations of 7,540 cases between 2016 (99,401) and 2017 (106,941), while from then on it did not grow by more than 4,000 cases, so such a high jump in the annual figure could only be caused by a health emergency such as the Covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed millions of lives around the world in the last two years.

In 2021 there were barely 99,096 births and, significantly, also the number of deaths of children under one year of age skyrocketed, with 753more than those reported in 2020, when there were 516.

In addition, the decrease in births, which according to the Government is a matter of constant concern and attention, it represented a decrease of almost 10% compared to 2020, when 109,716 people were born. This drop is the most pronounced since 1970, something that is also true for the crude death rate, according to the study.

According to the Yearbook, those under 15 years of age today are barely 15.7% of the population, while 62.7% are between 15 and 59 and 21.6% are over 59.

Coincidentally, without mentioning the figures just published, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero published in his twitter profile a comment where he states: “Demographic Dynamics is a matter of special interest to the Government of Cuba. In a meeting of the Government Commission created to address this issue, we analyzed various points that have a significant impact on it.”

During the summer of 2021, when the hospital collapse occurred and the complaints through social networks of the overcrowding of hospitals and morguesas well as the lightning expansion of cemeteries and burials in mass graves, the media and official spokespersons focused on denying these complaints and offering absurd explanations.

After a year, the truth comes out, as well as the systematic distortion of the national reality by the authorities. All this, to try unsuccessfully to hide the failure of his management.