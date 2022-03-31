Altcoins like DhabiCoin (DBC), Cardano (ADA), and Axie Infinity (AXS) heat up the market.

Key facts: Between BTC, DBC, ADA and AXS, the best performing cryptocurrency was DhabiCoin (DBC).

DhabiCoin (DBC) is listed on various exchanges such as BigOne, Latoken, and Pancake Swap.

The swing of BTC has marked the last two weeks of the cryptocurrency market. In contrast, alternative cryptocurrencies such as DhabiCoin (DBC), Axie Infinity (AXS), and Cardano (ADA) are soaring in the market.

BTC has been accumulating a period of low prices due to the interference of macroeconomic issues and the war scenario in Eastern Europe. BTC had a timid appreciation in the last fourteen days and 6.6% compared to the previous seven days.

Altcoins are driving the market compared to BTC. Cardano (ADA), for example, is up 37.4% in the last fourteen days and 39.2% in the previous week. Axie Infinity (AXS), number 33 on the CoinGecko portal, the equivalent of CoinMarketCap, also follows the growth of altcoins and is worth 38.9% in the last fourteen days and 34.2% in the seven days.

Between BTC, DBC, ADA and AXS, the best performing cryptocurrency was DhabiCoin (DBC). Compared to BTC, DBC raised 252 times more. In the last fourteen days, there was a significant appreciation of the DBC at 1,134.5%. Such growth is due to the perception of investors who made a large profit margin through the holding action and came into weight by buying DhabiCoin despite its low unit price, which may be a significant opportunity. Even day trading investors had a positive impact on assets, DBC appreciation. According to data from Coingekco, the growth of DBC in the last week was 238.7%, 53 times more than BTC, which still dominates the market with many hands.

DhabiCoin (DBC) is listed on many exchanges around the world, it recently completed the migration to its updated version 2.0 and Metaverse website. DBC’s cryptocurrency roadmap featured on its website and social media promises to deliver a number of innovations and migration to the Tezos blockchain network that is cleaner, greener, more secure and faster than its competitors.

Visit and learn more about DhabiCoin at sDhabiCoin official website, Facebook, TwitterYouTube, Reddit , and Telegram.

DBC is available on BigOne, Latoken, Pancake Swap, Hotbit, CoinPayments, and soon on Biconomy. Visit DBC on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

Disclaimer: The content and links provided in this article are for informational purposes only. CriptoNoticias does not offer legal, financial or investment recommendations or advice, nor does it replace the due diligence of each interested party. CriptoNoticias does not endorse any investment offer or the like promoted here. click here for more information.