Amaury Vergara is worried and has made a decision in Chivas

The president of Guadalajara is not pleased with what his team has shown

Chivas has been immersed in irregularity for several years; however, the situation the owner of the rojiblanco team begins to despair: Amauri Vergara. The president of Flock and Omnilife, expressed his annoyance after the last minute defeat suffered against León.

A fountain revealed to Rebaño Pasión that the boss of Guadalajara left the Nou Camp Stadium visibly upset after a new fall of his team, where he even expressed his concern to some people because positive results are not reflected.

Vergara Zatarain is convinced that he has a solid project sportingly speaking, since he has surrounded himself with specialists in various football branches so as not to improvise in anything, in addition to the fact that think that at the basic forces level it is going on a good path.

Amaury’s patience is running out due to the constant frustrations that the first team gives him, where patience is wearing thin with multiple players because he and the rest of the board consider that they are not performing as expected on the pitch.

What will happen to Marcelo Michel Leaño?

The annoyance and disagreement of Amaury Vergara does not lie only in the soccer players, but also in tHe also attributes responsibility to the coaching staff led by Marcelo Michel Leaño; however, he assured that he does not think about making changes in the technical direction of the team, at least not for the moment.

