Amazfit Bip U: double discount on Amazon for a quality smartwatch

Do you need a new smartwatch to monitor your health, sleep and performance during sports activities with an excellent quality / price ratio? Today we have the right product for you! In fact, currently, on the well-known e-commerce portal Amazon the smartwatch Amazfit Bip U is proposed to a price absolutely not to be missed!

The Amazfit Bip U smartwatch is equipped with a large 1.43 ″ color display with 320 × 302 pixel resolution for a clearer view of the contents and offers native support a over 60 training modes, including 11 for running, swimming and cycling professionals.

The Amazfit Bip U smartwatch, in addition to detecting yours heartbeat, is able to measure the blood oxygen level, in order to provide you with more information about your physical condition.

The Amazfit Bip U smartwatch is waterproof up to 50 meters, allowing you to use it smoothly during your swimming sessions, as well as avoiding the fear of sudden showers while running or cycling.

The Amazfit Bip U smartwatch is also a valid companion for monitoring the quality of your sleep and stress level. There battery life is very good, settling on 9 days; therefore, you can, for example, go on a one-week vacation without worrying about bringing additional chargers with you.

Usually, the Amazfit Bip U smartwatch is offered at € 69.90, but today you can have it at only € 43.64, with a real savings of over € 26! It is a’unmissable opportunity to buy an item that will be useful to you on a daily basis, saving considerably on its purchase price!

To get this price we remind you that you must also use the coupon that discounts aadditional 10%, in addition to 31% already applied by Amazon, directly from the product page! The coupon will be valid only for a limited period of time and while stocks last; therefore, we advise you to take advantage of it as soon as possible!

»Buy Amazfit Bip U now for only € 43.64 instead of € 69.90 , discount of 31% + 10% «

