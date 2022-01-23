Amazon launches its first smart frame: all the details on the Echo Show 15

Amazon’s Echo range is expanding even further. With Show 15, even Italian users will be able to buy their first smart frame

In the last few years, Amazon has decided to bet strongly on its range Echo. There are many and different products launched, both in terms of size and technical characteristics. The famous Alexa has now become a reality for millions of citizens all over the world, and in Italy too it is having a success Without precedents.

To fuel it all, Amazon decided a few hours ago to open i preorder of the new Echo Show 15. It is a device very similar to a frame, with all the smart features typical of Alexa. The presentation took place last September and, after a long wait, finally even Italian users will have the opportunity to buy it.

Amazon Echo Show 15, here’s what you need to know

Bookable immediately at the price of 249 euros, Amazon Echo Show 15 is the new smart frame of the e-commerce giant with super functions. Equipped with microphones and a camera, this device will be able to make video calls on the various apps available, both for leisure and for work. The feature is also available to exploit it as digital whiteboard or to take note of the expense. As well as the Echo Show 8, so is the smart frame will have a webcam which can be physically covered with a special flap.

But the possibilities for users don’t end there. In fact, you can also delete the voice recordings saved by Alexa by accessing the settings. Among the innovations introduced, there is the Visual ID. THEThe display will be able to change the contents shown depending on who is in front of the screen. This is a super novelty, made available thanks to the use ofartificial intelligence. You can buy the product today in Italian stores, by accessing the company’s official website and entering your useful data.