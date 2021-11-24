Amazon offer of Black Friday 2021, perfect for xCloud on Android – Nerd4.life

The Black Friday 2021 continues and on Amazon we can find a Razer branded smartphone game controller, perfect for playing xCloud on Android. The reported discount is € 35, or 32%.

The price full charge for this smartphone game controller is 109.99 €. The price has remained fixed for months, with the latest offer dating back to last June. Moreover, today’s discount is not only the first discount in a long time, but it is also the lowest price ever offered. It is sold and shipped by Amazon.

This Razer Kishi Gaming Controller includes clickable analog sticks, analog cross, front buttons, Xbox official triggers and buttons. If the battery of the smartphone runs out during the game, the controller can be simple plugged into a charging cable to recharge it. The connection of the controller takes place directly on the charging port of the smartphone and thus ensures minimum latency.

Razer Kishi smartphone controller

