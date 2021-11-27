Amazon, top offer for Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot

The offers “buy 2 pay 1“They don’t exist only in physical stores. Even on Amazon, sifting through its immense database, it is possible to find promotions that allow you to save 50% (or even more) on the list price. And the e-commerce giant itself, perhaps for make the end of Black Friday discounts feel less, launch a “Entertainment kit“consisting of two of its most successful products.









Definitely one of the best post Black Friday deals which can be found today on Amazon. Specifically, the entertainment kit promoted by the e-commerce giant consists of the third generation Echo Dot and the Fire TV Stick Lite, with remote control with microphone but without commands for the TV. A winning duo, which had already recorded important sales during the week of Black Friday. Both the Echo Dot 3 and the Fire TV Stick Lite were two of the best-selling products on Amazon for Black Friday 2021 and aim to become blockbusters with this top offering.

What is the Echo Dot 3 for: features and functionality

The smallest of Amazon’s smart speakers has everything you need to listen to your favorite music, ask Alex questions and control all the smart home devices scattered around the rooms of the house. Despite the small size, in fact, the audio quality guaranteed by theAmazon Echo Dot 3rd generation It’s amazing: by subscribing to audio streaming services like Amazon Music Unlimited (sign up here to get 3 months free) you can listen to your favorite music in unprecedented audio quality. This, however, is just one of the features of Amazon’s smart speaker: thanks to Alexain fact, it will be possible to control the home automation devices of the major manufacturers. A simple voice command will be enough to start the vacuum cleaner, set the home temperature and much more.

What is the Fire TV Stick Lite for: features and functionality

Little bigger than a USB drive, the Fire TV Stick is an HDMI dongle to connect to the TV to turn it into a smart TV. It is, in fact, a mini-computer with an operating system developed by Amazon that allows you to install apps and connect to the web via Wi-Fi. In this way you will be able to watch streaming movies and TV programs without having to replace the device: just connect the dongle to one of the HDMI sockets on the TV, follow the configuration procedure and download your favorite apps.

It will be possible to stream films and TV series from Amazon Prime Video (by subscribing from this link you can see everything, Champions League included, free for 30 days), Netflix and Disney Plus or your favorite TV shows with RaiPlay and Mediaset Play. Or stream music with Amazon Music Unlimited or Spotify. The remote control with microphone, on the other hand, will allow you to access Alexa’s smart features, thanks to which you can search for content with a simple voice command.

Amazon Echo Dot 3 and Fire TV Stick Lite entertainment kit: price and discount

By purchasing the entertainment kit created by Amazon it will be possible to save 44 euros on the list price of the two devices. Or, 55% discount. By purchasing the Amazon Echo Dot and the Fire TV Stick Lite individually, you would spend € 79.98, while the bundle is on offer for just 35.98 euros. In short, a promotion not to be missed, thanks to which you can not only control smart home devices, but you can easily transform a normal TV into a smart TV.

Echo Dot 3 Entertainment Kit + Fire TV Stick Lite