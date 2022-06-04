Amber Heard, accused of copying the story of her former employee in the trial

Amber Heard received a new accusation after the completion of his litigation against Johnny Depp. The actress would have copied the abuse story of her former employee, she recently revealed.

Kate James She was a victim of sexual abuse and in 2020 she denounced that the actress used part of her story. The accusations came in the trial that took place that year for defamation between The Sun Y Johnny Depp in the UK.

The former employee was a victim of sexual abuse in Brazil at the age of 20. When she read the presentations of the protagonist of Aquaman, she realized that much of that story coincides with her story.

“I discovered that Mrs. Heard had stolen my conversation about sexual violence and turned it into her own story to benefit herself.“, he explained in his first statement during the trial.

Amber Heard abused her at work?

In addition to the blunt testimony, Jones also claimed that Amber Heard was abusing her job. The former employee explained that she received a low salary while carrying out endless activities.

“He paid me $25 an hour to start and finally agreed, after calling me names, to pay me $50,000 a year once I started working full time.“, he stated while declaring.

James was outraged during her deposition to learn, she explained, that Heard used her most harrowing experience as her own narrative during the litigation.

Finally, James explained that one should not lie at the expense of a survivor of sexual abuse.