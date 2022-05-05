Amber Heard and Johnny Depp: Actress Said Pooping in Bed Was a Prank Gone Bad | Hollywood | Eint | Famous

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are already on the fifteenth date of the defamation trial that the actor filed against his ex-partner for the article that she wrote in 2018 for The Washington Post, in which claims that she had been a victim of “domestic abuse” during their relationship.

Recently, the testimony given by the former driver surprised Starling Jenkins IIIwho assures that the actress left her feces in her ex-husband’s bed.

Why did Amber Heard defecate on Johnny Depp’s bed?

In her statement, taken on May 3, Starling Jenkins III described Amber Heard as “nice and friendly.” He also provided some details of what happened after the fight they had in 2016, because Johnny Depp did not show up at his then-wife’s birthday party (April 22).

According to the former driver, the actress threw the phone, wallet, credit cards and passports of the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” off the balcony and then went to the Coachella Festival.

“We had a conversation about the surprise he had left on the boss’s bed before he left the apartment.” counted.

“When you talk about ‘the surprise’, what do you mean?” asked the lawyer. “The defecation”, answered the witness and added that the actress said that it was “a horrible practical joke gone wrong” .

What was Johnny Depp’s reaction?

According to People, an employee warned Johnny Depp not to go to the apartment where Amber Heard was and showed him what had happened.

“There was human fecal matter on my side of the bed, so I understood why it was not a good time to go. It was so out of me, it was so strange and grotesque that I could only laugh.” the 58-year-old artist commented.

In an attempt to cover up what happened, Amber Heard said that it was the dogs that did that. Johnny Depp dismissed that explanation: “They are tiny Yorkies, weighing about five pounds each… I lived with those dogs for many years, they weren’t pets.”

Amber Heard on Depp’s alleged aggression: “He slapped me for no reason”

The lawyer of Amber HeardElaine Bredehoft, asked the actress to describe the exact moment when Johnny Depp He would have attacked her for making fun of one of the tattoos that the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” has on his arm.

“It was that simple. I laughed because I thought she was joking. And she slapped me. I thought: ‘This must be a joke’. I didn’t know what was going on. I just stared at him, still laughing, thinking he would laugh too to tell me it was a joke. But he did not. As a woman, I have never been beaten like this. I am an adult and I am sitting next to the man I love and he slapped me for no apparent reason, ”Heard assured.

Amber Heard claimed that Johnny Depp slapped her to the ground for laughing at her tattoo. Photo: People

Johnny Depp denied hitting Amber Heard

Johnny Depp told his version of events regarding the alleged incident in which Amber Heard She would have made fun of one of the actor’s tattoos and he physically assaulted her: “I never hit Mrs. Heard. I have never hit a woman in my life. I’m certainly not going to hit a woman if she decides to make fun of a tattoo I have on my body. That accusation never made any sense to me.”