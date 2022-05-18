Amber Heard denied leaving feces on Johnny Depp’s bed

AAmber Heard denied having left feces in the bed he shared with Johnny Depp near the end of their relationship, calling the accusation “disgusting.”

While testifying in a Virginia court Monday, the 36-year-old actress was asked about when Depp said he was shown a photograph of fecal matter on the bed after Heard left with friends for Coachella in April 2016.

Depp, 58, has testified that Heard “tried to blame the dogs” but did not believe the droppings he saw in a photo could have come from his little pets: “I lived with those dogs for many years. That didn’t come from a dog. Just no”.

However, Heard denied it: “I mean… I laughed. It was so strange and so grotesque that he could only laugh. So I didn’t go there that day.”

Starling Jenkins III, Depp’s longtime driver and security guard, previously testified under oath at trial that Heard told him the droppings were “a horrible prank gone wrong.”

During her time on the stand, Heard addressed the allegation, denying it was an intentional prank and having no recollection of having a conversation with Jenkins about it. She testified that one of her dogs had bowel control problems.

Actor Johnny Depp arrives in the courtroom (Reuters)



Heard said the dog was in bed while she was packing, so it could have been overlooked that her dog defecated on the bed.

Asked by her lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, if she had tried to play a prank on Depp, Heard replied: “Absolutely not.”

“First of all, I don’t think that’s funny. He wasn’t in the mood to joke around; my life was falling apart. I was at a crossroads in my life,” Heard continued.

“And I had just been attacked on my 30th birthday by my violent husband who I was desperately in love with and knew I had to go. I don’t think he’s funny. It’s disgusting”.

Depp is suing Heard for alleged defamation over an op-ed the actress wrote in 2018 for The Washington Post, in which she does not name him but describes herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” .

Depp has asked for USD 50 million in damages. Heard, for his part, filed a counterclaim, requesting USD 100 million in compensation.

The star, who has said several times under oath that he never hit Heard or any woman, has testified that his “goal is the truth” as he seeks to clear his name at the trial, which is televised live through various outlets.

As Heard took the stand, she told the jury, “I’m having a hard time finding the words to describe how painful this is. It’s horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything.”

In November 2020, Depp lost his much-publicized UK libel lawsuit case against British tabloid The Sun for calling him a “wife beater.”

The court upheld the outlet’s claims as “substantially true” and Heard testified to support her accusations. In March 2021, his attempt to overturn the ruling was rescinded.