Amber Heard has a new legal front in Australia: she is accused of committing perjury

One of the great controversies that led Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard During the apparently idyllic stage of their marriage, back in 2015, it came as a result of their decision to travel to Australia with their pets, two Yorkshire Terriers that respond to the names of Pistol and Boo, without even bothering to comply with the mandatory administrative procedures for the registration of any animal that is about to enter the country.

You have to remember that Australia has very strict laws that limit the access of alien species in its territory, essential to avoid any danger or damage to its delicate native ecosystems.

None of that mattered too much to the then-in-love couple: their dogs were not declared at customs and were not subjected to the 10-day quarantine imposed by the regulations to prevent the transmission of diseases.

More specifically, Amber Heard was denounced by the authorities and pleaded guilty before the judge of having falsified the travel documents of her pets. Despite this legal misstep, it seemed then that the case was already closed and, in fact, Johnny and Amber published a comic video shortly after in which they apologized for their mischief and encouraged their followers to “declare absolutely everything”.

However, now The Australian Ministry of Agriculture and the Environment has revealed that it is investigating the actress on account of a possible crime of perjury.allegedly committed in the testimonies he offered in court seven years ago.

A spokesman for that department has confirmed to the Entertainment Tonight television program that the procedure “is underway” and that sooner or later the results will be announced.

“The Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment is investigating an alleged case of perjury committed by Miss Heard in the oral hearings related to the illegal entry of his two dogs into Australian territory”, reads an extract from the note received by the media.

Keep reading: Amber Heard will sell an expensive gift from Elon Musk to pay Johnny Depp

– Amber Heard receives marriage proposal from man who says he is better than Johnny Depp

– Ricky Martin is sued by his ex-manager, demanding $3 million for unpaid expenses