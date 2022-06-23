Amber Heard has the most beautiful face that exists, as determined by science – Eme – 06/23/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

Amber Heard It doesn’t stop being in the news but this time it’s not exactly because of a scandal or legal notification, but because of something related to science.

Indeed, strange as it may seem, one expert relied on the golden ratio and discovered that the actress has the most beautiful face everas it almost reaches perfection of facial features.

Julian De Silva, of the Center for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in London, dedicated to aesthetic restoration, took on the task of tracking down the face that came closest to perfection, based on a Greek calculation known as the “golden ratio”. ”, which has very interesting properties, since it is linked to aesthetic qualities that approach an idea of ​​perfection. In the past, this proportion has already been discovered in geometric figures, in nature, and works of art.

“The Greeks discovered that proportion occurs everywhere in nature and for thousands of years it was thought to contain the secret formula for the most beautiful faces in the world,” the specialist told an international magazine.

The ratio is equal to the figure 1.618. In this way, De Silva, intrigued to find the most perfect face among the celebritiesresorted to a technique called face mapping to achieve its goal, taking into account not only the structure of the face, but also the shape of the chin, eyes, lips, nose and other less visible facial parts.

This is how he came to the conclusion that Heard was the winning candidate, because of the 1,618, dictated by the golden ratio, she reached up to 91.85% compatibility. But of course, in addition to Amber’s face, Da Silva examined many other famous faces that, perhaps they did not obtain such precise results, but that specific parts of her faces are as perfect as the very Greeks believed.

This is the case of kim kardashian who, according to the expert, has the most perfect eyebrows; Scarlett Johansson he has the most beautiful eyes; the best face shape is Rihanna; the forehead of Kate Moss it has the best proportions; and the lips of Emily Ratajkowski they are closer to aesthetic perfection, esteemed by ancient Greek culture.

“For a long time the Phi ratio of 1.618 was thought to hold the secret of beauty, but now with computer mapping we can calculate how it applies to real women,” he said.

After experimenting with the study of faces, the doctor created a new face, mixing each of the highest rated features of the famous with facial mapping, based on 1, 618. Can you imagine what the result will be?