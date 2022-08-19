Amber Heard: her new strategy to destroy Johnny Depp

Amber Heard is an important Hollywood actress who became known for her leading role in the film production “Aquaman” and also for her scandals with her ex-boyfriend, Johnny Depp.

In this line, last month, Amber Heard participated in one of the most striking trials of recent times, after being accused of defamation by the protagonist of “The Arizona Dream”.

Amber Heard. Source: (Instagram)

Also, in that judicial instance, the jury ruled in favor of Johnny Depp, therefore, according to the opinion, the celebrity must pay the actor 15 million dollars and, on the other hand, the interpreter must only pay two million.

Due to the debt contracted in that legal process, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft’s lawyer declared the artist bankrupt and stated before the judge that her client does not have the necessary resources to pay the compensation.

Likewise, according to the American portals, on July 21, the representative of the celebrity asked to appeal to the trial to obtain annulment and thus avoid paying the debt.

Without a doubt, the scandal does not end and yesterday, it was learned that the Hollywood actress decided to change her legal strategy and fired her lawyer, who accompanied her throughout the trial process against her ex-boyfriend.

The celebrity. Source: (Instagram)

The reason why the actress decided to separate Charlson from her legal process was because Confidential trial information released. “A different court justifies a different representation, especially since a lot of new evidence is now coming to light,” said the interpreter’s spokesman.

Despite being fired, the former defender of amber heart He assured that he will cooperate with the new team of lawyers, made up of Jay Ward Brown and David L. Axelrod so that he achieves his goal of annulling the sentence.