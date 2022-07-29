Amber Heard: If you went bankrupt, wouldn’t you pay Johnny Depp? – Entertainment – Culture

Amber Heard and Jhonny Deep starred in one of the most mediatic trials of recent years. It all started when the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor sued her ex-partner for defamation, after she published an article in the “Washington Post” alleging that she was a victim of domestic and sexual violence.

(Read on: Amber Heard files for bankruptcy after failing to pay fine to Johnny Depp.)

Unfortunately, the outlook turned dark for the actress, who after six weeks of intense court hearings was found guilty of acting maliciously in writing the column in the iconic newspaper and defaming the image by Depp.

Filing bankruptcy to stop or reduce payments could be seen as bad faith

Thus, the court ordered Heard to pay the sum of ten million dollars in damages to her ex-husband, money that, according to her legal team, she does not have, since her image fell to the ground after the verdict and no studio wants to hire her to make film productions.

A situation that has put her between a rock and a hard place, since she has declared bankrupt in order to seek to appeal the decision or to find payment agreements that allow economic relief.

“We believe the court made errors that prevented a fair and First Amendment verdict. Therefore, we are appealing the verdict,” said a spokesperson for the artist.

(Also: The emotional message that Piqué would have sent to Shakira after an agreement).

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Actor wins defamation lawsuit Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Actor wins defamation lawsuit Amber Heard during the legal process for defamation.

Are you saved from paying?

Although declaring bankruptcy can help the payment to be postponed over time, does not absolve her of her financial obligation to Johnny Depp, This was stated by Bruce Markell, professor of Bankruptcy Law and Practice at the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law in Illinois in a conversation with the magazine ‘Law and Crime’.

“She could obtain a procedural advantage that consists of proposing to pay the award over time,” he said.

“If Mrs. Heard has the financial means to pay the sentence, Filing bankruptcy to stop or reduce payments could be seen as bad faith. However, I have no idea of ​​her present or future financial condition.”

(Read: Like Johnny Depp, Marilyn Manson sues her ex for defamation).

Amber Heard could leave ‘Aquaman 2’, after trial with Johnny Depp

What will Johnny Depp do?

Before the legal attack of Amber Heard, the team of lawyers of the interpreter of the captain ‘Jack Sparrow’ has stated not to give ‘their arm to twist’ and he will appeal any decision that goes against the interests of his client.



“The verdict speaks for itself, and Mr. Depp believes this is a time for both parties to move on with their lives and get back on their feet,” they said in an official statement.

“If Mrs. Heard is determined to continue the litigation by appealing the verdict, Mr. Depp will file a simultaneous appeal to ensure that the Court of Appeals considers the full record and all relevant legal issues.”

(Related articles: Johnny Depp responds to Amber Heard’s appeal).

In June, a Virginia jury found in Depp’s favor with $10 million in damages.

More news

Sebastián Caicedo is seen after his divorce with Carmen Villalobos

Daniella Donado: the illness she is suffering from these days

The emotional message that Piqué would have sent to Shakira after an agreement

Trends WEATHER