Amber Heard, in trouble: you can not appeal the judgment of the trial against Johnny Depp if you do not pay before

Amber Heard is in trouble again. The actress will not be able to appeal the sentence issued by the Fairfax County jury, in Virginia, against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The reason would reside in an economic question. Amber Heard must pay the economic amount stipulated in damages to her ex-husband Johnny Deppamounting to eight million dollars.

The law prevents the interpreter from carrying out her appeal intentions, unless the corresponding money is deposited. This was determined by Judge Penny Azcarate after a brief hearing.

Therefore, Elain Bredehoft (Heard’s lawyer) already knows that the actress will also have to pay that large amount of money together with 6% annual interest. The reason is due to a delay in the payment of the stipulated amount.

According to the TMZ medium, that 6% per year would correspond to a total of 621 thousand dollars, in addition to the previous 8.35 million that must be paid to Johnny Depp.

The interpreter’s lawyer has already declared that Amber Heard was not capable of assuming that cost, therefore, she must look for ways of income to assume the expensive amount of money she has to pay.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp they move in different lives as a result of the media judgment. While the actress has stayed away from the spotlight, with the exception of the recent interview, the interpreter has lived a few weeks of euphoria.

A Depp He has been seen in European territory and even playing the guitar in a concert with his friend Jeff Beck. In fact, his makeover would fit in with his intentions to return to the world of acting.

Return Johnny Depp to Pirates of the Caribbean playing Jack Sparrow?

On this issue, several rumors appeared that speculated on the actor’s return to the Pirates of the Caribbean saga, playing Captain Jack Sparrow.

However, his representative has already denied this information. Johnny Depp he feels betrayed by Disney and it seems difficult for him to return to his most iconic role as an actor.