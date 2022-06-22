Amber Heard is back in the news for photos where she allegedly kisses another woman

Social networks exploded again against Amber Heard, now with some photographs where the actress is supposedly seen kissing another woman. The images appear to be taken from an elevator security video and the other woman appears to be model and actress Cara Delevingne.

Andy Signore, who has a YouTube channel called Popcorned Planet, released the images as “exclusive”, although their authenticity is unverified, and he says both women are allegedly in the elevator of the building where Heard lived with ex-husband Johnny Depp. .

A little more than a week after the end of the media trial for the defamation lawsuit that Depp filed against Heard, details of the relationship between the couple continue to be released.

The sequence of photos appear to be taken by a security camera and Signore alleges they were taken from security cameras at the Eastern Columbia Building in downtown Los Angeles, where Heard and Depp shared a penthouse during their relationship.

According to a report from Newsweeka source close to the actress claimed that the star of Aquaman She had a relationship with model and businessman Elon Musk while she was still married to Depp.