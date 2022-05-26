Amber-Heard-Johnny-Depp | The 5 most serious accusations of Amber Heard against Johnny Depp | SHOWS

The defamation trial facing Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard It is an event that has kept the expectation of the world due to the fact that it has been broadcast live on the YouTube channel. Law & Crime Network. This has generated all kinds of opinions around the actors, who have aired very dark passages from their private lives.

Following the statements of Depp, who sued Heard for defamation for an article published in The Washington Post in 2018 in which she claimed to have been a victim of abuse, the defendant’s statement has been completed today. What stands out from her words are the new details, hitherto unknown, that she claims she lived with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor.

Here are some of the most serious statements that Amber Heard attributes to Johny Depp:

painful memories

I struggle to find the words to describe how painful this is.Heard added. “It’s horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything.”

The versions of Depp

“Speed ​​Johnny is very different from the opiate Johnny”, He comments on Depp’s addictions. “With opiates it is very different than with Adderall and the Johnny of cocaine. She had to learn to pay attention to the different versions of him.”

horror on set

He comments that during the filming of “The Rum Diaries” (2011) there was already a lack of understanding between the couple, especially in the kissing scenes.

“There are certain things you do at work to be professional when you have to do that kind of scene. For example, you don’t use your tongue if you can help it. It was there that she took advantage, grabbed my face and kissed me using her tongue ”.

Amber Heard admitted to feeling uncomfortable kissing Depp.

the first slap

She details the first time she says she was beaten up by her ex-partner for commenting on the tattoo that reads “Wino,” referring to her former partner, Winona Ryder.

“We were having a normal conversion. He was drinking and I didn’t realize it, but I think he was doing cocaine.”. “I asked him about the tattoo on his arm, they looked like black marks and I asked him what it said”,

“He slapped me in the face. He didn’t know what was going on. I stared. After that, he passed out.

sexual abuse

At a party in the desert, she details getting into a heated argument with Depp about another woman in the trailer.

“He ripped off part of my dress and my underwear in search of drugs”. “He even made a search of my cavities, his fingers inside me. Not know what to do”.

