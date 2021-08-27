Amber Heard received a very welcome message!

Aquaman 2 sees the return of Amber Heard as Princess Mera of Atlantis

Aquaman 2 (Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom) is the new feature film directed by James Wan (Saw – The Riddler, Dead Silence) that will bring the aquatic superhero of DC Comics along with other characters from the first film and also new additions. Filming on the opera should begin shortly (scheduled for July) and the cast is preparing for the actual start of production. We recently showed you a video in which Amber Heard (interpreter of the Princess Mera from Atlantis) was training and today we share a particular post that the diva has uploaded in the last hours.

The artist has indeed revealed a curious message that he received from James Wan e Rob Cowan (the producer of the film) who gave her a nice welcome in anticipation of the start of shooting. This welcome was probably also reserved for the other members of the cast of Aquaman 2. The most curious aspect is that Amber Heard stressed that she was in quarantine, probably a preventive move required of all participants in the project to start production in total safety in addition of course to the continuous swabs they will receive.

Loading... Advertisements

Aquaman 2 is written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (The Walking Dead, The Conjuring – The Enfield case) with the production of Warner Bros., DC Entertainment and Atomic Monster. The cast, on the other hand, is made up of Jason Momoa in the role of Arthur Curry / Aquaman, Patrick Wilson in the role of King Orm of Atlantis, Temuera Morrison that embodies Tom Curry, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the part of David Kane / Black Manta, Pilou Asbæk who plays a part still shrouded in mystery and many others. The realization should arrive in American theaters on December 16, 2022 and at present we do not yet know when the film will be released in our country.

Read also – Aquaman 2: Amber Heard is training hard for the movie!