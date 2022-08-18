Entertainment

Amber Heard sells her house to pay Johnny Depp – People – Culture

Photo of James James29 mins ago
0 28 3 minutes read

close


close

AUTO PLAY

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Actor wins defamation lawsuitJohnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Actor wins defamation lawsuit

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The 24,000-square-meter property was sold without the help of a real estate agent.

The actress Amber Heard In July, she filed an appeal against the decision of the jury in the courts of Fairfax (Virginia, United States), which found her guilty of defamation in the trial against her ex-husband, the actor Johnny Depp.

Nevertheless, Heard must pay more than 10 million dollars to Depp in compensation for the damages caused in the middle of your dispute.

(You can read: Are you encouraged? Company pays you 332 million pesos just for trying sweets).

According to information from The New York Post, the actress had to sell her property in Yucca Valley, but without the support of a real estate company, so the business was handled with the utmost discretion in the case.

Rickard and Carol-Jeanette Jorgensen, founders of Jorgensen & Company LLC, would have paid 1.05 million dollars for the 24,000-square-meter property, according to the same media.

(More news: The Colombian cities that ask for the most beers in Rappi are revealed).

The house came into the hands of Amber in 2019 for a value of 570,000 dollars, which shows that it was a great deal for the finances of the actress. It is hoped that this sale can contribute to the payment that must be made to Depp by court order.

You can also read:

Lina Tejeiro advised those who think about her life: “Better go to the gym”

Shakira attended a Dodgers baseball game with her children, Milan and Sasha

TIME

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James29 mins ago
0 28 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Promising series that never made it past the pilot episode

8 mins ago

the best releases of summer 2022

8 mins ago

Premiere films in theaters at Cinépolis and Cinemex starting August 18 – NewsDio

19 mins ago

Liam Hemsworth is single again

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button