Amber Heard sells her house to pay Johnny Depp – People – Culture

The actress Amber Heard In July, she filed an appeal against the decision of the jury in the courts of Fairfax (Virginia, United States), which found her guilty of defamation in the trial against her ex-husband, the actor Johnny Depp.

Nevertheless, Heard must pay more than 10 million dollars to Depp in compensation for the damages caused in the middle of your dispute.

According to information from The New York Post, the actress had to sell her property in Yucca Valley, but without the support of a real estate company, so the business was handled with the utmost discretion in the case.

Rickard and Carol-Jeanette Jorgensen, founders of Jorgensen & Company LLC, would have paid 1.05 million dollars for the 24,000-square-meter property, according to the same media.

The house came into the hands of Amber in 2019 for a value of 570,000 dollars, which shows that it was a great deal for the finances of the actress. It is hoped that this sale can contribute to the payment that must be made to Depp by court order.

