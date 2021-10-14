News

Amber Heard, Warner would like to downsize (or eliminate entirely) his role in Aquaman. Here is the potential replacement

By Gabriele Pati

Amber Heard could lose her co-star role in the Aquaman sequel

Despite Amber Heard has stated in several jokes that his role in Aquaman 2 is not questioned, Warner, according to what is learned, would be planning his “exit strategy” in the event that the legal events of the Depp vs Heard case should have unexpected implications.

In fact, public opinion is entirely on the side of her ex-husband and his permanence in the cast of the Aquaman sequel is therefore not entirely obvious. All the more so if the trial verdict were to be in favor of Depp.

As stated on Twitter by Grace Randolph of Beyond the Trailer, Warner is thinking of introducing a new feminine character in the script of Aquaman 2, so that you can eventually resize (or delete entirely) the role of Amber Heard in case of news from the judicial front.

Randolph explains how the acclaimed actress of Killing Eve and of Free Guy, Jodie Comer, would be in talks with both Marvel and DC for a role in their respective cinematic universes. According to the insider, Comer would have been contacted for a role not yet specified for Flashpoint And Aquaman 2.

Director James Wan, however, she would prefer to assign this new female role to an Asian actress.

To date, therefore, the role of Heard seems to be confirmed but it all depends on how it will come out in court. In the event of a defeat, Warner could give him the same treatment as Johnny Depp.

Aquaman 2 will be released in 2022.

