AMD details the improvements of FSR 2.0 that will be compatible with PC and Xbox Series X/S

amd He told us a few days ago of the arrival of FSR 2.0, a technology with which they want to continue to compete with NVIDIA’s DLSS, offering us their own texture rescaling and smoothing system with a concept that is quite different from that of their competition.

A few hours ago, at the Game Developers Conference, the brand run by Lisa Su told us given new details of the improvements and new features of this new version of FSR as well as detailing the AMD graphics that will be compatible, including mention of Xbox consoles.

An upscaling technology now compatible with Xbox Series

Among the main features of FSR 2.0 we find that uses high-quality rescaling that does not use machine learningdeveloping “and optimizing a set of advanced, hand-coded algorithms to recognize and combine data from previous scenes“to easily scale the image without the need for dedicated hardware, being integrated into games through open source code under the MIT license that will be made available to developers along with an API that supports DirectX 12 and Vulkan as well as a plug-in for the Unreal Engine.

Also on this occasion FSR 2.0 bet on three different quality modes, “Quality”, Balanced” and “Performance” while there is an optional fourth mode called “Ultra Performance” that will be available “for developers who want to offer a greater performance improvement, without subtracting image quality compared to native rendering”.

Compatible with various brands of graphics on PC and also with Xbox consoles

AMD FSR 2.0 will be compatible on PC with graphics AMD Radeon RX 6000, RX 5000, RX Vega Series and RX 590 that are compatible with the minimum requirements of each game, in addition to being able to be used with NVIDIA GeForce and Intel graphicswithout detailing on this occasion the compatible models.

In addition, AMD has also announced that FSR 2.0 be compatible with Xbox Series X/S consoles not mentioning PlayStation consoles in this article although, in theory, it uses a state-of-the-art RDNA 2 graphics. It is, to say the least, curious, because I know that AMD announces that forspoken, a PS5 exclusive that will also come to PC, will use this technology. Remember that something similar happened with FSR 1.0, which was confirmed first for Xbox and later for PlayStation, but for now, the only consoles that will officially have this technology belong to the Xbox family.