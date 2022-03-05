amd has seen how its family of processors in the series has been completely leaked Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000which consists of 4 models that start from 12 to 64 cores.

How could it be otherwise, the top of the range model is the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WXwhich will offer a configuration of 64 cores along with 128 processing threads at a Base/Turbo frequency of 2.70/4.50GHz with a TDP of 280Wsame TDP as the rest of the family, that although they lose cores, they increase the Base frequencies so that each of these cores are faster.

Just below we have the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5975WXof which we know that it offers 32 cores and 64 threads that reaches a Base / Turbo frequency of 3.60 / 4.50 GHz. It is followed by the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5965WX with 24 cores and 48 threads @ 3.80/4.50 GHz, the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5955WX with 16 cores and 32 threads @ 4.00/4.50 GHz and we end up with the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5945WX 12 cores and 24 threads @ 4.10/4.50 GHz.

All these processors make use of the architecture AMD Zen3 @ 7nm and are backwards compatible with current motherboards AMD WRX80 originally designed for the Ryzen Threadripper 3000 (there is no 4000 series) by simply performing a BIOS update.

via: Videocardz