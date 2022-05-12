America changes names on uniforms; play ‘Mary Carmen’ and ‘Monica’

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 11.05.2022





by way of Mother’s Day tribute which was held on May 10, this Wednesday the America players will not carry their surnames on the uniforms and instead they will wear the names of their motherswhich is why it is curious to see that “Mary Carmen and Mónica will play”, to cite a few examples.

Mauro Lainez showed that his Eagles jersey will have the name “Mary del Carmen”while that of Alejandro Zendejas will have “Mónica” on the back and so that of each of the members of the team that plays in Puebla tonight the First Leg of the Clausura 2022 Quarterfinals.

“Thank you for that unconditional love,” the Eagles tweeted. in a message accompanied by some photos of the dark-colored shirts that the Americanists will wear at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, where they appear for the first time in this Liguilla, recalling that the Strip entered the Quarterfinals via Repechage, eliminating Mazatlán on penalties.

Alignments of Puebla vs. America

With four Mexicans on the field, led by Guillermo OchoaAmerica will play with Colombian Roger Martínez and Uruguayan Federico Viñas on pointconfirming the loss of prominence of Mexican Henry Martin, who has only scored two goals this semester.

On the part of the Camoteros, the most important thing is the return of his attacking reference, the Venezuelan Fernando Aristeguietaall of them commanded on the bench by Nicolás Larcamón, who until not long ago sounded like a possible coach for the Eagles in the upcoming tournament, before Fernando Ortiz resurrected the yellows.

???? LOSLARCABOYS ⚪️ Together, we are many…more than eleven!???????? This is the picture that Profe Larcamón sends in search of the advantage in the series ???????? RT IF YOU WILL SUPPORT UNTIL THE FINAL WHISTLE TO #LaFranjaQueNosUne???? pic.twitter.com/DcTt0g8fgW — Club Puebla???? (@ClubPueblaMX) May 12, 2022

