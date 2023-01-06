America will begin the Clausura 2023 with a full car of foreigners Half time

The output of Bruno Valdez opened the scene to AmericaWell, without the Paraguayan, who joined Jorge Mereby not entering into plans of Fernando Ortizare already covered 10 places for foreigners of the cream-blue team for the Closing 2023 and, although they will be registered for the next contest, there are some who could still leave.

Items like Federico Vinas, Leonardo Suarez Y Roger Martinezare the players who have the possibility of emigrating from the team, as long as there is an offer that suits the interests of the club, and if that happens, then yes, the Eagles could go to foreign market to try to sign another footballer.

vineyards has not had the regularity of before with the Tano Ortizand for this reason the board of directors would not hesitate to listen to an offer for himand it is that, since last summer, in Coapa they are open to giving it an outlet.

In the case of RogerIn each transfer market they seek to negotiate it, but the offer that suits the interests never arrives. It is worth mentioning that this is the last opportunity that the people of the capital will have to get rid of him and receive some amount of money, since his contract ends as soon as the term ends. Closing 2023 and you can go free.

For his part, Suárez returned to the squad after a year on loan with Saints Lagoonwhere he had a good level and for that reason he received an opportunity from Tano, but if there were any offer for him, the Americanist leadership I could study it to make way for another element.

The rest of the foreign players that will be registered are: sebastian caceres, Peter Aquino, Richard Sanchez, brian rodriguez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdes Y jonathan rodriguez.

Would the Eagles sign a goalkeeper?

In the plans of the Azulcrema board of directors there is the possibility of hiring a goalkeeper, in case Oscar Jimenez Y Luis Malagon are not up to the task and have a free quota for foreigners; However, for now they have not surveyed anyone, because the first thing is to see the actions of the goalkeepers who are in the squad.

