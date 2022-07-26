AMLO pays tribute to Cubans in the morning; remembers the beginning of the Revolution in Cuba

The President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador commemorated the beginning of the Cuban Revolution, which began on July 26, 1953 with the assault on the Moncada Barracks, and made a tribute to the cuban people.

For this, in the Treasury Hall of the National Palace, where the morning sessions are held from Monday to Friday, a painting of the hero José Martí, who initiated the Independence of Cuba, was placed.

President López Obrador said that he would dedicate this Tuesday to pay tribute to Cubans.

“Today, July 26, in honor of the people of Martí, (Cuban singer-songwriter) Amauri Pérez will be with us and he will sing one, two and maybe three songs.

“And then we open for questions, he assured them that we are not going to have a very good time, to all those who see the morning today is a special day.”

The painting with the portrait of José Martí is part of the cultural heritage of the National Palace.

The assault on the Moncada barracks, led by the revolutionary leader Fidel Castro Ruz, marks the beginning of the revolution against the Fulgencio Batista regime.

