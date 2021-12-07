among the most classic and the craziest! What look are you?

The Christmas looks of the VIPs over the last few years have literally made us dream! Many preferred simplicity, others dared to enter the Christmas spirit as never before! Let’s find out the stars’ Christmas looks together!

Missing less and less in the evening of Christmas Eve! The Christmas tree is ready, we have already drawn up the Christmas menu, perhaps the last thoughts are missing, but in broad terms we are already quite ready to face this Christmas full! And as in any situation our last thought is this: “what am I wearing?”. To answer this question today we will rely on the past, rather, we will rely on the Christmas looks of some of the most distinguished VIPs to love Christmas madly! We will see different looks, different styles and different stars, with a single common figure: the Christmas outfit to have absolutely! So let’s read everything there is to know about the Christmas outfits of the VIPs, here, on CheWoman!

Every Christmas the same thing, we tune in to our favorite radio station, or go online on our favorite portal, and we discover that at least a dozen artists have created the “Christmas song”. Unfortunately for them few songs by famous artists have made the real upgrade, going from simple songs to “Christmas songs” to keep in the playlist for when we feel in a Christmas mood.

Eg? George Michael, Michael Bublé, and then there’s her, the queen of Christmas songs, Mariah Carey.

But she is not only the queen of Christmas songs, she is also among the stars who showed the most beautiful Christmas looks, absolutely to copy!

So let’s get to the heart of this style guide and see the looks of some VIPs of the star system and copy them!

The Christmas looks of the VIPs to copy! Family evening or party with friends?

Mariah Carey, Chiara Ferragni or Emma Roberts? Different characters, different looks, and different ways of telling Christmas!

Emma Roberts: the Christmas look of the granddaughter of the famous Julia Roberts is all to be copied because it is elegant, simple and suitable for all situations. Black dress with balloon sleeves and fitted waist. Dark stocking and rounded toe décolleté with square heel.

the Christmas look of the granddaughter of the famous Julia Roberts is all to be copied because it is elegant, simple and suitable for all situations. Black dress with balloon sleeves and fitted waist. Dark stocking and rounded toe décolleté with square heel. Mariah Carey: One of Mariah Carey’s Christmas looks from the past is absolutely to copy! White fur-effect crop top with V-neckline, mum-fit high-waisted jeans, pointed ankle boot with stiletto heel, red suede, and Christmas accessories! Simple and perfect for a walk in the center during the days of Christmas!

One of Mariah Carey’s Christmas looks from the past is absolutely to copy! White fur-effect crop top with V-neckline, mum-fit high-waisted jeans, pointed ankle boot with stiletto heel, red suede, and Christmas accessories! Simple and perfect for a walk in the center during the days of Christmas! Chiara Ferragni: From her, however, we will take inspiration for party looks! Short Christmas sweater with tight-fitting leather miniskirt, fishnet stockings and chunky boots, or tight minidress with a lurex-effect bodice / skirt, shirt-effect sweater with jewelry buttons and lurex accessories! Two outfits for two different ways to party!

Here ends the style guide of CheWoman on the Christmas looks of the stars absolutely to copy!

See you at the next style guide, with lots of fashion news, and more!