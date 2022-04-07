This morning during the Bitcoin Conference 2022, the MicroBT company announced the launch of the Whatsminer M50s, a new Bitcoin mining equipment that is among the most efficient on the market.

The Bitcoin Conference 2022 is already beginning to make its first announcements and launches, after starting today in the city of Miami, United States, and Bitcoin mining is part of these firsts.

In the morning hours, Jordan Chen, head of operations of the MicroBT company, showed through a video presentation the new Whatsminer M50 series of miners, which includes the new M50s, M50 and M53 miners. This latest miner has a novel liquid cooling system.

The M50s, flagship of the series, It has a processing power of 126 terahashes per second (TH/s) and an energy efficiency of 26 joules per terahash. (J/TH). In addition, it works with 3,306 watts of power.

The Whatsminer M50S miner from the manufacturer MicroBT. Source: MicroBT.

Compared to the S19 XP, Bitmain’s most advanced model, which reaches 140 TH/s and consumes 3,010 watts, with an efficiency share of 21.5 J/TH, the M50S enters the best efficiency discussion.

The M50, with less processing power (114 TH/s), has an efficiency of 29 J/T, while the M53 stands out for having a water cooling system and a huge processing power: 240 TH/s.

The general orientation of this launch by MicroBT is to make miners more efficient and carbon neutral, Jordan Chen said during the conference.

The Whatsminer M53S miner is liquid cooled. Source: MicroBT.

They would be achieving this thanks to a 5 nanometer microprocessor (nm) provided by the renowned manufacturer of electronic devices Samsung. This chip is 15% more efficient than the chips in previous MicroBT models.