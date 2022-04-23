An act of love: Mauricio Isla posed with the most influential person in his life

Without a doubt, Mauritius Island He knows how to work as a winger or right winger without any inconvenience, but that’s not all he presumes. Off the field of play, he has also drawn attention for an important custom that he dedicates to his loved ones, as happened in his latest Instagram story, where he posed next to the most influential person in life. of the.

It is nothing more and nothing less than Mr. Isla, father and mentor of the Chilean, with whom he had rarely been shown in public. However, on the rare occasions that he posted an image, Mauritius Island made it clear how important this man is to his career.

Mauricio Isla with his father

It is for this reason that it does not seem strange that the member of the Red takes a moment to show off the visit of his father in Brazil, where he remains due to work commitments with Flamengo and to whom he gave him a great goal in the last match with Sao Paulo. Let us remember that, on that date, Huaso entered from the bench and broke the tie that had been drawn in the first minutes.

Of course, all performance of Mauritius Island always had a background and is marked by the unconditional support of his father and daughters, who in each victory or defeat do not hesitate to celebrate the work done by the star player of the Chilean National Team. Added to this list of admirers and loved ones is his girlfriend, Thati Lira, who is currently part of the program “Aquí se baila, Talento vs Fama”.

The player does not hide his admiration

Mauricio Isla, a romantic with all the letters

If we talk about shows of affection, the left-handed striker has also given something to talk about, since this week he left fans speechless after sending a sweet present to his girlfriend.

Everything happened in the format hosted by Sergio Lagos when Thati Lira performed “True Colors”, by Anna Kendrick & Justin Timberlake, to stay in the competition. She barely finished her song, the floor was covered with a flower arrangement sent by Isla and a video with tender words dedicated to her efforts in the contest. Quite a romantic!