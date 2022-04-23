Entertainment

An act of love: Mauricio Isla posed with the most influential person in his life

Without a doubt, Mauritius Island He knows how to work as a winger or right winger without any inconvenience, but that’s not all he presumes. Off the field of play, he has also drawn attention for an important custom that he dedicates to his loved ones, as happened in his latest Instagram story, where he posed next to the most influential person in life. of the.

It is nothing more and nothing less than Mr. Isla, father and mentor of the Chilean, with whom he had rarely been shown in public. However, on the rare occasions that he posted an image, Mauritius Island made it clear how important this man is to his career.

Mauricio Isla with his father

It is for this reason that it does not seem strange that the member of the Red takes a moment to show off the visit of his father in Brazil, where he remains due to work commitments with Flamengo and to whom he gave him a great goal in the last match with Sao Paulo. Let us remember that, on that date, Huaso entered from the bench and broke the tie that had been drawn in the first minutes.

