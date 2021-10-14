News

An analyst ‘highly doubts’ that the price of Bitcoin will return to $ 50,000 From CoinTelegraph

Posted on
An analyst 'highly doubts' that the price of Bitcoin will return to $ 50,000

On October 14, Bitcoin (BTC) tested newly formed support levels after an overnight rally pushed the price above $ 58,000.

Hourly graph of (Bitstamp). Source: TradingViewBitcoin “drops” to nearly $ 57,000. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that BTC / USD slid to $ 57,000 after hitting a new local high of $ 58,540 on Bitstamp.

The move looks similar to the first time Bitcoin hit $ 58,000 in February, several attempts separated by consolidations, followed eventually by a rally to all-time highs in April. While on-chain indicators show that Bitcoin is very different in Q4, the sentiment is mostly bullish again.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

