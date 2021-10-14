An analyst ‘highly doubts’ that the price of Bitcoin will return to $ 50,000 From CoinTelegraph

The move looks similar to the first time Bitcoin hit $ 58,000 in February, several attempts separated by consolidations, followed eventually by a rally to all-time highs in April. While on-chain indicators show that Bitcoin is very different in Q4, the sentiment is mostly bullish again.

Hourly graph of (Bitstamp). Source: TradingViewBitcoin “drops” to nearly $ 57,000. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that BTC / USD slid to $ 57,000 after hitting a new local high of $ 58,540 on Bitstamp.

