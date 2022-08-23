An FEI will investigate Senator Albert Torres

The People’s Senator Albert Torres Berrios will face an investigation by an independent special prosecutor (EIF), reported this morning the Office on the Special Independent Prosecutor (Opfei).

Through a press release, the entity indicated that it welcomed the recommendation of the Secretary of Justice, Sunday Emmanuelfor the appointment of an EIF to investigate the legislator.

In response to the appointment of an EIF, the President of the Senate, Jose Luis Dalmau Santiagoreported that Torres Berríos will be relieved of the presidency of the Sports and Recreation Commission while the investigation is carried out.

“The Senate of Puerto Rico has already investigated, rendered its report and addressed the facts for which today a Special Independent Prosecutor is appointed for the senator of the district of Guayama, Albert Torres. As for the action that corresponds to us, we will be relieving the senator of the presidency of the Recreation and Sports Commission, in which the FEI completes its investigation”, expressed in writing.

Torres Berríos will face a formal investigation into violations of Article 191 of the Penal Code (extortion) and Article 3 of Law 115-1991, known as the Law of Retaliation against Employees for Offering Testimony.

Emanuelli informed the Panel that the Division of Public Integrity and Comptroller Affairs interviewed employees of the legislator, as well as examined the documentary and testimonial evidence on a complaint filed with the Senate Ethics Commission, where it was alleged that the legislator had requested money from the husband of an employee for his personal expenses.

He also denounced that he had tried to prevent the testimony of certain witnesses before that commission.

“The employee –Alba González Rivera– had been prominent in the Senate since February 2021. The official had stated before the Human Resources Office of the Senate that Senator Torres Berríos had required her husband to deliver money under the warning that refusing to do so would result in the loss of Mrs. González Rivera’s job,” indicates the Opfei statement.

It adds that “the preliminary investigation of Justice gave weight to the evidence collected and recommended the resignation of an FEI”, while “the Panel found the established criteria” and “issued the authorization of a special prosecutor on the actions of Senator Albert Torres ”.

The Opfei appointed the prosecutor Zulma Fuster Troche for the in-depth investigation and was granted the statutory term of 90 days to carry it out.