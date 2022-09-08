An invasive species known as the “fire lizard” is sighted for the first time in Puerto Rico

A species of invasive reptile known as “fire lizard” was sighted for the first time in Puerto Rico, near the Punta Las Marías skateboard park, between San Juan and Carolina, warned the secretary of the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources ( DRNA), Anais Rodriguez Vega.

A photograph, taken by recreational fisherman Victor Garciashow to the agama agamawith its distinctive colors, posing on the trunk of a palm tree in the coastal zone.

The interim director of the Division of Fisheries Research and Management of the DNER, Ricardo Lopezexplained that the aposematic colors of the common agama are an anti-predatory strategy, since it lets potential predators know that it is a toxic species or one with an unpleasant taste.

“This species can grow up to 18 inches in length and is native to sub-Saharan Africa. It is considered invasive, especially in urban areas of the state of florida. I have personally seen dense populations in Fort Lauderdale, where many Puerto Ricans live.”explained the scientist in a press release.

The expert also highlighted that this species “is very conspicuous, fast and active looking for food during the day, except during the hottest hours.” Additionally, they typically live in social groups that include a dominant (territorial) male, about half a dozen females, and subordinate males.

“The center of the territory is usually marked by the presence of a physical object, such as a tree or a rock, in which these lizards congregate,” he added.

These lizards, López continued, are primarily insectivorous. and polygynous: a male with a harem. It can breed throughout the year in areas that receive constant rainfall. The female will dig and lay a clutch of 5 to 7 eggs that will hatch over a period of 8 to 10 weeks. In Florida there is evidence that females can lay up to 27 eggs per year.

The official also stressed that, although this species It is not poisonous, if a person is bitten, the suggested prophylaxis is also to wash the wound with soap and water to eliminate possible bacteria.

How did you get to Puerto Rico?

Since the sighting was 1.6 miles from the closest point to the runway at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, López theorized that the species may have arrived in the country on one of the planes that frequently arrive from Fort Lauderdale. .

“Although this species is difficult to keep in captivity, as it often fails to establish itself or feed well, it cannot be ruled out that it could have entered the island through the illegal trafficking of species as pets. Just as this species can arrive, it is predictable that other invaders will do so, especially from places where the species is found in high densities and there are direct trips to Puerto Rico, particularly those places that are relatively short distances and with tropical temperatures.”he added.

Among other examples, he mentioned the brown basilisk species (Basiliscus vittatus) and the curly-tailed lizards (genus Leiocephalus) of the state of Florida.

“Although this is the report of a single sighting by an interested citizen, it is in itself an alert because the ability of this species to invade and colonize tropical environments has already been demonstrated. Although it is impossible to predict the effect that an invasion of this species could have on the ecology, economy and public health, we must be cautious and prudent”Lopez maintained.

For her part, the secretary of the DNER recalled that the transfer of species from abroad could be a crime.

“Although we do not yet know how the agama arrived, I must still reiterate that Bringing exogenous species to the island is regulated by rules and regulations and requires permits from the DNER. Not adhering to these processes can be a crime and carries fines. We are suffering from a series of exogenous species for which there are no natural predators, such as alligators and stick iguanas, among others, which are a serious threat to human life and/or to other species that inhabit the island,” he pointed out.

While, He urged people to report the sightings to the Vigilantes Corps, at 787-999-2200.

“Citizen collaboration is essential for the preservation and conservation of natural resources. Identifying alien species and alerting the authorities is a great contribution that deserves our thanks”, he stated.