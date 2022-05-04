Ana de Armas debuts ideal haircut for summer

The hairstyles of your childhood are back in trend

A paraded haircut that achieves volume thanks to the shape of its ends and that is always perfectly styled. The Italian bob is the most elegant reinterpretation of the one of the infinite versions of the bob that flood hairdressing trends. It is the most sophisticated and, also, one of the ones that we have seen the protagonists of large film productions shine on screen the most, such as Mia Wallace played by Uma Thurman in pulp fiction or Natalie Portman in the role of Mathilda in Leon the professional.

It was the hairdresser Vidal Sassoon who popularized this haircut, but there were many women who, over time, recovered it in their hair. The last to do so was the Cuban actress Ana de Armas, who yesterday showed us one of the stills from her latest film, The Gray Man.

In the image that the actress shared on her Instagram profile, we can see how shows off the Italian bob in its most classic version: Chin-length, straight, with inward tips and straight bangs. A perfect option to rescue the trends of yesteryear and provide a sixties air to our outfitsbut can also be worn in a wide variety of different ways.

The Italian bob gives all its prominence to the ends of our hair, so it requires great care of them. It can be worn just like Ana de Armas or like Audrey Tatou does in the movie ameliewith the tips out and much shorter, to achieve a casual air.

It is ideal for fine hair since aesthetically it manages to give it both prominence and strength and, in addition, it also allows you to play with its staging by wearing it with or without bangs. Of course, two guidelines should always be clear with the Italian bob: the parting is much more subtle than in the rest of the bob styles and, in addition, it is worn with the hair parted in the middle.

The movie The Gray Man will be released this July, but now that there are already images the italian bob promises to be one of the most demanded claims in hairdressing salons in the coming months.

