Ana de Armas first met her new boyfriend

The coronavirus infection has not only caused confusion on the health level, but also on the romantic level. Did that 2020 create a divide between Hollywood’s most loved couples? Brother in arms e Ben Affleck. Later, the Cuban actress was photographed with her new partner as Affleck reconciled with Jennifer Lopez.

The new boyfriend of the protagonist of the latest James Bond Saga movie, titled Time to Die, has been named vice president of Tinder.aul Boukadakis. Paradoxically, the last couple were matched by mutual friends and not within the dating app.

Profile of a former partner Ben Affleck This is absolutely brilliant, a parallel we can see in Alex Rodriguez, who previously fell in love with Jello. Unlike Affleck and Lopez, Brother in arms She’s reserved about her emotional situation, so the paparazzi who took the photo between her and the Tinder VP must have been working overtime. Both were captured at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport.

Loading... Advertisements

Source: Instagram Ana de Armas

Cinematically, Brother in arms Its climax passes. In addition to the 007 film, he starred in the Cuban hit Netflix film The Night Worker; Even between razors and secrets, available on Amazon Prime Video.

Despite a successful career, the actress has not forgotten her. A prominent Hollywood figure had to travel by boat more than necessary to immigrate to Spain in his native Cuba to start his film career and was aware of his hometown’s efforts to make progress. So, every time you come home, Brother in arms Medicines, clothing and health products to help one of the communities most affected by the economic crisis.