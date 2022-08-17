“Ana de Armas is a totally admirable woman and a wonderful mirror to dream of”

Priscilla Delgado It is that girl with big dark eyes who sneaked into our televisions when she was very young. In these years, and since then, she has changed a lot. And it is that, if she was a girl, now she is a woman, in every way. She is now 20 years old and has many dreams to fulfill.

After playing small roles in important Spanish series such as Paco’s men either The intershipat the age of eight, the actress of Puerto Rican origin became Lucythe smallest member of the family of The Protected, a role with which she demonstrated all her talent and her potential as an actress. However, they were not the only appearances of her. Her intense gaze also reached the big screen working with directors of the stature of Pedro Almodovar (in juliet), Ferdinand Leon (in Amador) either paul berger (in Abra Cadabra).





The decision to move to the United States

Without a doubt, her childhood and adolescence was a decisive stage in her career, but Priscilla was always clear about her desire to continue learning and how difficult it could be to find a place in the world of dramatic art. That is why in 2019 he made a great decision in his life: move to Los Angeles with her family to continue her acting career there and, above all, to continue with their training.

There he made different castings, coming to be like uOne of the finalists for the role of Max in stranger things. However, it did not take him long to get his first job, because shortly after arriving he gave life to esti in A League of their ownthe new Amazon Prime Video reboot series that premiered on August 12 and is based on the 90s movie They give the blow, starring Tom Hanks and Madonna. This series, without a doubt, as the actress herself declared in an interview with CINEMANIA, “represents a totally renewed reboot, with a strong feminist, racial and sexual presence. People want to see themselves reflected”.

And speaking of that equality that the new production emphasizes so much, we ask ourselves What is it like to be a woman and an actress in the United States?. Priscila tells us that on a professional level there is a difference, especially in the budget: “Everything is bigger and everything is more impersonal. It’s a bit scary, especially if you’re 17 years old and you find so many people at an audition looking at you, like it happened to me in my last casting”, he confesses. “There is an immense opportunity for foreigners, for Latin people… I think I have arrived at a very special moment in the industry, but even so, there are still many clichés towards Latin people.”

His life in Los Angeles

Leaving Spain to start a new life in another country, in another language and in the midst of adolescence should not be easy. In addition, as the young woman herself tells us, she was caught by the coronavirus pandemic in the midst of this ‘adventure’: “I finished high school and as I finished, Covid started. At that time I moved with my family to Puerto Rico , to be with my loved ones and to reabsorb what my body needed. After that, I did link up with the shooting. Now I am living day to day, I just finished the film and right now I have returned to Spain and in a few months I will return to Los Angeles to continue studying.





The women actresses who are your inspiration

Pilar Lopez de Ayala, School Irene either Aitana Sanchez-Gijon are some of the names that Priscilla pronounces with pride. However, there is a woman whom she greatly admires, Anne of Arms. “She has been a tremendously incredible inspiration, she has broken a barrier by possibly playing the American and universal culture icon such as Marilyn Monroe, and the truth is that it is very inspiring that it was a Latin woman who came to the United States a few years ago and keep working on your accent. She is a totally admirable woman and certainly a wonderful mirror to dream of.”

In Los Angeles of course Priscilla has become quite a woman. “Of course my entire process of maturation and the process of becoming a woman has been reflected in the audiovisual and that is very special and very beautiful. Little by little I feel more like a woman, but I try to maintain that innocence that life gives us and feel like a girl when I’m with my family and at home, but of course I feel more like a woman,” she confesses to Mujer.es. And, she defines herself as “a dreamer, ambitious and capable woman”.

Little by little I feel more like a woman, but I try to maintain that innocence that life gives us and feel like a girl when I am with my family and at home.

And speaking of dreams, the young woman is clear: “May my family be healthy and happy and may life continue to give me opportunities to do what I like to do the most.” And surely it will.

