Ana de Armas leaves her brown hair behind and debuts as a blonde

The dark brown hair of Anne of Arms it’s her personal signature, but judging by a new Instagram post, she recently changed her look.

On April 1, Chris Evans posted a photo of him and de Armas with fellow actors Lizze Broadway and Tate Donovan. De Armas, who has his arm around Evans’s shoulders, He sports reddish blonde hair.

Titled “The Turner Family Farm 💙” with the hashtag #ghosted, the post is a nod to the stars’ upcoming movie. The plot of “Ghosted” is still under wraps, but it is said to be a romantic action-adventure movie.

As far as we know, Ana de Armas has yet to reveal her new hair color on her Instagram feed, but she did share the picture of Evans on her Stories shortly after he posted it.

De Armas appears to have the same dark blonde hair color as per her most recent selfie, but she put a black and white filter on it, making it impossible to confirm. She captioned the image of her, “Good morning on set.”

This isn’t the first time de Armas has gone blonde, but it’s been a couple of years since she’s worn her hair in such a light shade. She may have been inspired by her role in the upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie “Blonde,” in which she sports a curly, shiny blonde mane.