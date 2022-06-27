Ana de Armas’ Marylin arrives – Shows

Ana de Armas, body and soul of Marylin Monroe. (photo: Courtesy of Netflix)



(ANSA) – LOS ANGELES JUN 25 – Ana de Armas is in the best moment of her career after emigrating from her native Cuba to Spain and then decided to jump to Hollywood, sheltered by her talent and sacrifice, qualities that resurfaced for ” Blonde,” biopic Marilyn Monroe, premiering in September on Netflix.

Andrew Dominik is the director of the film, whose appearance on the screens was long delayed (filming ended in 2019), but he not only directed it but was also in charge of the script, a plot based on the novel written by Joyce Carol Oates.

The experts, then, predict a work that will oscillate between fiction and reality to discover the history of the famous American star.

In recent interviews with the American press, Ana de Armas -always attractive and smiling- broke the silence and revealed what the process was like to become Marilyn. The Cuban star said that she spent her time wearing wigs in the filming and that her hair went into a brutal background.

“Marilyn went through different shades of blonde, from golden to platinum. For these wigs to show off, there can’t be anything dark under them. So we had to do a bald cap every day from my forehead all the way around my head. De Armas commented.

But the hair was the least of it. The “Blade Runner 2049” actress endured “three and a half hours every day” putting on makeup. Although the challenge also involved a lot of reading, research and debates.

“Luckily, I had several months to prepare. Normally we don’t have that luxury of working for that long, usually we have to rush through the project and do it on the fly. But I really had time to study everything.

There is so much material about her, so much to see and hear. It’s amazing,” said the star.

“We worked on this movie for hours, every day for almost a year,” he added. In addition, De Armas revealed that he read in depth the novel on which “Blonde” is based, in order to achieve an even better result in her interpretation.

“I read Joyce’s novel, I studied hundreds of photographs, videos, audio recordings, films, everything I could get my hands on. Each scene is inspired by an existing photograph. We carefully examined every detail of the photo and discussed what was happening in it “explained the actress.

“The first question was always, ‘What was Norma Jeane feeling here?’ We wanted to tell the human side of her story. Fame is what made Marilyn the most visible person in the world, but it also made Norma the most invisible,” De Armas said.

But there was something more effortful in the task: to imitate the cadence, the tone and the peculiar accent in Marilyn’s speech.

The actress worked hard to perfect that shot and recreate the great icon.

“I tried! It took me nine months of dialect training and practice, and some ADR (after-shoot re-recording, NDR) sessions,” the actress told IndieWire. “It was a great torture, it left me exhausted. My brain was fried,” she slipped.

The interpreter has also had to work on many other aspects inherent to Monroe. “As a woman in the industry I’ve had a lot of thoughts, and even in general, about how things from the 1930s, 1940s, 1950s are as relatable as they are today. And how if you don’t have a strong foundation, with your family and so on , it really is very difficult,” said the “No time to die” actress.

Some trailers for the film have already been released. The synopsis says that the film will boldly re-imagine the life of one of the most enduring icons in Hollywood history, from his volatile childhood, through his rise to stardom and his romantic entanglements.

Also, it is presumed, it will be a film that will put Ana de Armas back in the eyes of the world. (ANSA).

All rights reserved. © Copyright ANSA