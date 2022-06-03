Ana de Armas shows off in a bikini and conquers her fans once again

Anne of Arms He does not stop attracting the eyes of his fans, but this time not because of his performances. The actress raised the temperature in her networks with … some suggestive photos in a bikini.

The famous Cuban posed for snapshots in a bikini with very little fabric, while sunbathing during a well-deserved vacation in Italy.

Although the landscape of the photos is truly beautiful, it could not overshadow the sensual figure of the actress. What a great body of the girl!

From one of the photos, in which the legs of a man are seen, it is intuited that the actress is not enjoying these vacations alone.

Last December Ana de Armas was caught on the streets of Los Angeles kissing her then new boyfriend, Tinder Vice President Paul Boukadakis.

However, in recent months rumors of romance between her and actor Chris Evans grewwhen both artists participated in the filming of ghostedbut nothing has been confirmed about it.

What is known to all is that the young Cuban actress continues to succeed in Hollywood.

Last week the trailer for one of the most anticipated Netflix movies for this year, The Gray Manin which she plays the agent Dani Miranda, in charge of watching the backs of one of the protagonists.

More premieres of the actress are also expected this year: the film Blondein which he will give life to the iconic Marilyn Monroeand the new film james-bond, No time to die.

