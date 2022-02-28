Ana Gabriel flirted with Kate del Castillo in full concert

A great stir has been caused by the singer Ana Gabriel, after a video has gone viral where she declares her love to the very queen of the South, the actress Kate del Castillo. This during a concert that she offered in the city of Los Angeles, California, as part of her tour for the love of you.

The event was held at The Forum venue, where the singer performed her greatest hits such as “Simply friends”, “Who like you”, “Evidencias”, among others, before thousands of people. Among them Kate del Castillo, who was in the front row enjoying the concert. So she was immediately located by the interpreter who paused and noted her presence. Immediately afterwards, Kate, who was dressed very casually in jeans and a black shirt, got up to thank the applause of the people while Ana Gabriel watched her from the stage.

“I’m really almost, I’m about to ask him to marry me so he can get me out of work… I love you, thanks for coming,” Ana Gabriel told the entire audience, making Kate del Castillo smile, who from her place sent her a kiss.

Ana Gabriel and Kate del Castillo moved in full concert

The video shared by the Tik Tok user @jofranko13, reached more than 10 thousand likes in 24 hours. A publication where the comments are among the funniest, such as, “Even I would propose to either of them to get me out of work.” «I fell in love with her, if Ana does not marry her, I will marry». “Let them get married, they make a beautiful couple”, to mention a few.

After this presentation, Ana Gabriel will continue her tour in cities such as Fresno, Denver, Phoenix, El Paso, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Laredo, Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Miami, Fort Myers, Newark, Vienna, Charlotte and New York. .

@jofranko13 Declaring that love to Kate ❤️ #fyp #parati #loveislove #jofranko #jofranko13 #viral #share #univision #farandula #anagabriel #katedelcastillo ♬ original sound – JoFranko

