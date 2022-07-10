Ana Luísa Amaral and all that is poetry

Ana Luísa Amaral (Lisbon, 1956), with an intuitive, warped character, perhaps triumphantly soft, is not good at complaining. Another thing is the denunciation, present in her poetry with the same degree of commitment with which dragonflies, breakfast, grasshoppers appear. But in no case the literary complaint, the one that is often based on the least attractive vanity of all, which is, without a doubt, arrogance. Even so, she is a writer who knows how to be in the world and, consequently, respond responsibly to the press, even when the press comes from Madrid or Barcelona and, in a no less consistent way, takes an interest over and over again in the reasons why his work, currently prestigious and even devoured, has taken time to deserve the attention of publishers in Spain. A curiosity that, in 2022, and after the awarding of prizes such as the Reina Sofía Prize for Ibero-American Poetry, one of the country’s most nosy, despite its pompous and not at all literary coat of arms, acquires a prophetic and intensely melancholic tint. And even more so if it is noted that until 2015, with the edition of ‘Oscuro’, by Olifante, the author, already then admired and translated around the world, did not have any book published in the country closest to the one in which live and work.

The interviews, skillful in the descriptive, make it clear. And the response to the persuasive journalists has a lot to do with the magnetism of his work. In all of them, except for those billed in person, an invariable scene is repeated: the poet, speaking with a voice, remains on the phone from the house where she confessedly lives without regular company, almost always with a cup of coffee by her side and the inescapable barking of background of his dog Millie, named after Emily Dickinson, one of his favorite writers, to whom he translated and dedicated his thesis and with whom he has many points in common beyond the untimely and more or less euphonious barking of his four-legged comrade, which is something that, we understand, unites a lot, but perhaps less than the harmony when facing the game of literature, which, in this case, is also the game of life. With a naturalness, moreover, and a coupling in which it seems that there could never even have been a distinction between the two.





Like Dickinson, although provided with other rudiments, Ana Luísa Amaral places poetry in that same field of action and composition in which daily life and the very turbines of thought are turned on, witnessing an instantaneous transfiguration of experience. in which everything is susceptible to attention and to become poetic material. From the apparently smallest to the great political and sacred questions. A recipe that she applied with care and rigorous fidelity to herself -honesty, who would say, and even ethics, can be a literary value- in her shocking and Shakespearean ‘What’s in a name’, published in Sixth Floor and awarded with the Madrid Booksellers Guild Prize and the Leteo Prize in Spain. And that returns in the same state of combustion in what is her last work to date, ‘Mundo’, again on the same publishing label and also under Paula Abramo’s version. A text that arrives in bookstores after the almost automatic success of its previous installment -in between, you know, the Reina Sofía, the commemorative anthology, life and its hardships- and in which the author, so often compared, for his ingenuity, closeness and unlimited curiosity with Wislawa Szymborska-, redeploys the arts that summarize his poetic conception, giving entrance to all kinds of situations, from a cat to an ornament, a cigarette; history, intimacy, the metaphysical, the domestic.

World Ana Luisa Amaral

Editorial : Sixth floor

: Sixth floor Translation : Paula Abram

: Paula Abram Price: €20.00

I read the words of ‘Mundo’, his hospitality, his confidences, his concomitance with the mystery, and it is inevitable for me to remember Juan Gelman: «The flesh thinks and does not cry. To think is to see the nothingness that you notice in a spoonful of soup. Some verses that enunciate a type of poetry in which detachment and radical presence are present in equal parts, in which all perception deserves a sensitive and spiritual journey and in which contemplation unfolds actively, to the extent that the word, far from looking, does, walks and explores. To the point, as occurs in these poems, of situating himself in a present that unfolds, that challenges memory, but also the enigma of the future, the broken time that nests in every present.

In this, her new collection of poems, Amaral, an outstanding researcher in queer and gender studies, also maintains her scrutinizing and profoundly human gaze, militant in a moral attitude that covers all the agitation, spiritual and experiential, from day to day, without falling back on the artifact. day, leaving room for social cataclysms, but also for intimacy and even nostalgia; everything, approached, a la Dickinson, seen and as if sewn from within and from within, penetrating the keys in which the individual and minuscule change into universal. A world full of wonder, of perplexities, of extreme transience, in constant rethinking, song and transformation. Poetry in the poetic, the poetic in poetry. Perhaps thinking, writing, was this.