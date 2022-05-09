ANALYSIS | Origin of covid-19: why there is new interest in the Chinese lab leak theory

Mariana Bull

(CNN) — The United States is closer than ever to beating Covid-19, with half the country vaccinated and more restrictions lifted. But we are still far from knowing how this virus, which shut down the world, came to be, which is terrifying as there are increasing suggestions that it did not occur naturally, as many experts have long argued.

The US, with increasing urgency, is calling for more studies, warning about the stakes for future pandemics and more openly considering the idea that mistakes or an accident in a Chinese lab caused the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chinese government says the case is closed.

What’s new?

A US intelligence report found that several researchers from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill in November 2019 and had to be hospitalized, a new detail about the severity of their symptoms. It is not clear that the researchers contracted covid-19 and the laboratory strongly denied the report, calling it a lie to push the so-called lab leak theory of the origin of the disease.

Scientists affiliated with the institute have previously said that the institute did not come into contact with covid-19 until December 30.

In fact, the US had provided some funds for the study of coronaviruses and their transmission through bats, which had reached the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

On Capitol Hill Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said it would have been a “dereliction of duty” not to fund earlier research on the coronavirus in bats in China.

“You don’t want to study bats in Fairfax County, Virginia, to figure out what the animal-human interface is that could lead to a species jump,” Fauci said, adding that the US had to go “where the action is.” ”.

Separately at the White House, Fauci said many scientists still believe the disease occurred naturally, but getting to the bottom of it with more research is also imperative.

An adviser to the World Health Organization, Jamie Metzl, said the lab leak theory is possible as scientists “poked, prodded and studied” viruses with the good intention of developing vaccines.

“So I think what possibly happened was that there was an accidental leak followed by a criminal cover-up,” said Metzl, who served in the Clinton administration at the US State Department and is a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council.

Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, also said this week that he is not convinced the disease occurred naturally and called for more research.

The bottom line: there needs to be more research.

The official version of the origin of covid-19 is not convincing enough

An in-depth study conducted by the WHO with the Chinese government, published in March, explored different possible origins of the disease and concluded that while it was not yet demonstrable how the disease evolved, it is likely that it was transferred to humans directly from bats or, more likely, from an intermediate species that contracted it from bats and then passed it on to humans.

The WHO report argued that the lab leak theory was “extremely unlikely,” citing the lack of infected lab workers before December as an argument against the theory. The US intelligence report now suggests that the lab workers were sick before December.

Furthermore, even when it was published, WHO officials called for further investigation and further openness by the Chinese.

14 countries and the director of the WHO accuse China of hiding research data on the origins of the pandemic

Cover-ups from the start

Early in the outbreak, which China failed to adequately warn the world about, Chinese officials blamed the transmission on an early epicenter, a seafood market in Wuhan, though that now appears to be essentially a lie, according to Metzl.

In fact, there is ample evidence that the Chinese government tried to cover up the existence of the virus. In February, CNN published a look at the whistleblowers and truth tellers who warned about the virus when it was taking hold and who paid the price. Some have disappeared, others have been detained by the Chinese authorities, while others contracted covid-19 and died of the disease.

That report includes a timeline of warnings from doctors in China compared to government inaction.

“Whatever the origin of the pandemic, that first month when China spent all its energy trying to cover things up instead of fixing the problem, that is what allowed stove fire to become kitchen fire for become a house fire to become a world fire,” Metzl said.

China has not wanted to submit to an open investigation; insisted on strict parameters for the earlier WHO study. The US government and others have criticized this lack of transparency, and the WHO has also called for more studies. The Biden administration has rejoined the WHO after the Trump administration pulled the United States out of the health organization.

Need for more study

A group of prominent scientists with relevant expertise criticized the WHO report for not taking the lab leak theory seriously enough; was dismissed in a few pages of a several hundred page report.

“We need to take both natural and laboratory side-effect hypotheses seriously until we have enough data,” the scientists wrote in Science Magazine.

The opacity has also contributed to the growth of conspiracy theories. The more evidence there is for the lab leak theory, the more valid it becomes for people like Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton, who has promoted the idea that the virus was intentionally created as a bioweapon. There’s no evidence specifically to support that claim, and experts still say it’s unlikely.

The Washington Post took a look at how the questions, raised by Republicans like Cotton, as well as members of the Trump administration, and now the Biden administration, have led to a re-evaluation of the origins of the disease, which is definitely not have been tracked.

Dr. Paul Offit, an infectious disease expert at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine, told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that it was unlikely the Wuhan lab had engineered the virus to make it more contagious through a controversial approach. gain-of-function investigation, but we have to figure out what happened.

CNN Exclusive: WHO mission in Wuhan finds possible signs of original outbreak more widespread in 2019

this will happen again

While Chinese authorities have been unwilling to allow a more transparent investigation, Offit said the world needs it to protect itself against another pandemic.

“What I do know is that they have to allow this,” Offit said. “This is now the third pandemic strain that has emerged in the last 20 years. The first was SARS 1, the second was MERS. I think we can assume we’re not done with this.”

He continued, “I think we should know this the moment it happens. I mean it’s unfair that we had to rely on a whistleblower in China to tell us that there was a virus that was circulating in Wuhan and it was killing people. That slowed things down. It didn’t give us the opportunity to act as quickly as we needed to and I think they are to blame for that.”

CNN Health’s Ryan Pryor contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.