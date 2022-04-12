Entertainment
analyze Panama’s position on the Martinelli brothers
NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors in New York said Monday they are opposed to advancing the sentencing of the two sons of former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli, accused of money laundering, because they are analyzing the position of the Panamanian government, which argues that it is a victim in the case and therefore should receive monetary restitution.
Prosecutors for the Eastern District of New York said in a letter to a federal court judge in Brooklyn that they are seeking and analyzing information regarding the position of the government of Panama, which has said it considers itself a “victim of crime” and asks that it that “the money from the crimes” of Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares and Ricardo Martinelli Linares be returned.