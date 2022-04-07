And the Oscar goes to… the statuette-winning fashion in 2022

Millions of viewers around the world making their predictions, hoping their favorites win. And it is not for less, the quoted statuette has been, for almost 100 years, the recognition of the best in the world’s film industry. This year the magic returned, and the show (slap scene), of the celebration of the best of cinema in face-to-face format. As much as I am a fan and from a very young age I have been interested in cinema, I lack the training to analyze in depth the list of nominees.

So cobbler to your shoes. And, although it is true that an Oscar can change anyone’s life, the red carpet is undoubtedly the great fashion party, which is why it has become one of the most important advertising showcases. Since the 1960s, the moment has been popularized, capturing celebrities arriving in a limousine and parading to the entrance of the theater where fans flock to see their favorite stars, hoping to get a selfie or signature. of an autograph. Today the transmission is not only through TV, but also through digital platforms.

Imagine how big it is! Some brands substitute campaigns for this moment of media coverage. Now, do not think that it is so easy for a brand to be chosen by a celebrity since Hollywood stars are showered with offers.

From the moment the nominees are announced, it is the job of a whole team of experts to find the right dress and this process takes approximately two months. This is where the work of a stylist comes in. Since it is not about making a hasty decision.

Just as choosing to spice up a particular script can take a career to the top, the right look can turn anyone into a fashion icon or the opposite. The red carpet has given us many unforgettable moments, with designs that have changed the course of trends and are worth remembering. Even though the color black has been the protagonist of many of the best looks in history, the color white has also been gaining in the taste of celebrities. Because as the iconic designer Coco Chanel used to say; “The white color is absolutely beautiful and it is perfect harmony.”

*1963l Sophia Loren in a white dress with feathers.

*2004l Angelina Jolie in a cream satin Halter dress.

*1954l Audrey Hepburn white dress by Givenchy.

*2012l Gwyneth Paltrow in a white dress with a cape.

*2018l Margot Robbie in Chanel Haute Couture.

BY LUISA PEÑA

@luisapena.mx

